World Sports at 1330 GMT

LONDON—The BBC called a truce Monday in its showdown with sports commentator Gary Lineker, reversing its suspension of the former soccer great for a tweet that criticized the U.K. government’s contentious new migration policy. The about-face followed a weekend of chaos and crisis for Britain’s publicly funded national broadcaster, which faced a huge backlash after sidelining one of its best-known

SOC--BARCELONA-REFEREEING REPORTS-EXPLAINER MADRID – A look at the latest scandal involving soccer powerhouse Barcelona, which is under scrutiny after it became public that it paid millions of dollars over several years to a company that belonged to the vice president of the country’s refereeing committee. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 700 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

MADRID -- Atletico Madrid looks to strengthen its hold on third place when it visits midtable Girona in the Spanish league. Diego Simeone’s team can open a three-point gap to fourth-place Real Sociedad, which has the final Champions League spot. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2230 GMT.

MILAN — AC Milan can take advantage of its rivals’ slipups and boost its chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League with a home win against Salernitana in Serie A. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

MILAN — Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi’s future could be dependent on the team’s next two fixtures. The first of those is Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 match at Porto, with Inter carrying a slender 1-0 advantage from the first leg. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

CRI--INDIA-AUSTRALIA

AHMEDABAD, India — A tame draw against Australia was enough for India to qualify for the World Test Championship final on Monday, thanks to a more exciting finish in New Zealand. SENT: 500 words, photos.

GLF--PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Scottie Scheffler is back to No. 1 in the world thanks to a masterful performance at The Players Championship. Scheffler ran off five straight birdies around the turn at the TPC Sawgrass. He extended his lead to six shots at one point. Scheffler left all the drama to everyone else. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 980 words, photos.

