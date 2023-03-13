Dramatic drought: Is Europe drying out?

It hasn't rained in France for more than a month — the longest winter dry spell since records began in 1959. The main reason is high pressure areas ov... It hasn't rained in France for more than a month — the longest winter dry spell since records began in 1959. The main reason is high pressure areas over Western Europe that push the rain clouds away. Climate change could make drought in Europe a permanent phenomenon. Here, at Montjean-sur-Loire, France's longest river, the Loire, has already almost run dry — and it's only March.