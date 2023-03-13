Europe's most beautiful motorcycle routes

What was once a military road along the French-Italian border in the Maritime Alps is now the stuff of legend among adventurous bikers. It's also call... What was once a military road along the French-Italian border in the Maritime Alps is now the stuff of legend among adventurous bikers. It's also called the Via del Sale. Most of this 63-kilometer (49-mile) gravel trail is at elevations above 2,000 meters (6,500 feet). Narrow and stony, it can be a challenge — especially after rain. It's best to ride with a well-equipped group.