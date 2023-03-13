Traffic controls take toll during central Taiwan's rhododendron season

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Visitors to the Hehuanshan area during the upcoming rhododendron season must ensure there are at least three occupants in their vehicle or turn back and cancel their trip.

The Taiwan Alpine rhododendron and red-hairy azalea bloom in the Hehuanshan area from April to June, attracting tourists to climb the mountain and enjoy the flowers. However, there is often traffic congestion on Provincial Highway 14A in the Hehuanshan area as some road sections are narrow and there are only limited parking spaces.

Therefore, the Directorate General of Highways (DGH) started to implement high occupancy vehicle (HOV) measures during the rhododendron season last year. This effectively reduced traffic congestion to and from the Hehuan area, Liberty Times reported.

This year, the DGH will implement the same measures, requiring every vehicle to have at least three occupants on weekends during the rhododendron season from April 8 to June 15, according to Liberty Times.

From 6 to 11 a.m. on weekends during the season, Cuifeng checkpoint at the 18-kilometer mark on Provincial Highway 14Ａ will check eastbound vehicles for HOV compliance, while the 41-kilometer mark eastern checkpoint at Dayuling will check westbound vehicles, according to Liberty Times. Shuttle buses, tour buses, heavy motorcycles, scooters, and other slow vehicles will not be subject to traffic controls.



(Taiwan News, George Liao photos)