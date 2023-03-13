Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Traffic controls take toll during central Taiwan's rhododendron season

Traffic control measures will be implemented from 6 to 11 am on weekends in Hehuanshan area

  104
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/13 19:44
(Taiwan News, George Liao photo)

(Taiwan News, George Liao photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Visitors to the Hehuanshan area during the upcoming rhododendron season must ensure there are at least three occupants in their vehicle or turn back and cancel their trip.

The Taiwan Alpine rhododendron and red-hairy azalea bloom in the Hehuanshan area from April to June, attracting tourists to climb the mountain and enjoy the flowers. However, there is often traffic congestion on Provincial Highway 14A in the Hehuanshan area as some road sections are narrow and there are only limited parking spaces.

Therefore, the Directorate General of Highways (DGH) started to implement high occupancy vehicle (HOV) measures during the rhododendron season last year. This effectively reduced traffic congestion to and from the Hehuan area, Liberty Times reported.

This year, the DGH will implement the same measures, requiring every vehicle to have at least three occupants on weekends during the rhododendron season from April 8 to June 15, according to Liberty Times.

From 6 to 11 a.m. on weekends during the season, Cuifeng checkpoint at the 18-kilometer mark on Provincial Highway 14Ａ will check eastbound vehicles for HOV compliance, while the 41-kilometer mark eastern checkpoint at Dayuling will check westbound vehicles, according to Liberty Times. Shuttle buses, tour buses, heavy motorcycles, scooters, and other slow vehicles will not be subject to traffic controls.

Traffic controls take toll during central Taiwan's rhododendron season

Traffic controls take toll during central Taiwan's rhododendron season
(Taiwan News, George Liao photos)
Hehuanshan
DGH
rhododendron
Taiwan Alpine Rhododendron

RELATED ARTICLES

Google Translate helps Taiwan police locate trapped Indonesian hikers
Google Translate helps Taiwan police locate trapped Indonesian hikers
2023/01/25 18:08
Taiwan cancels ferry services past blocked east coast tunnel due to poor weather
Taiwan cancels ferry services past blocked east coast tunnel due to poor weather
2023/01/14 17:39
Taiwan court orders compensation for Japanese cyclist killed by falling rocks
Taiwan court orders compensation for Japanese cyclist killed by falling rocks
2022/12/30 20:08
Taiwan’s Hehuanshan sees first snow of winter
Taiwan’s Hehuanshan sees first snow of winter
2022/12/18 10:02
Taiwan to scrap employers’ consent rule for migrant workers buying e-bikes
Taiwan to scrap employers’ consent rule for migrant workers buying e-bikes
2022/12/10 20:39