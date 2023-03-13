Burger king introduced its first breakfast in 1970 and since then it has been getting better. If you are looking to grab a quick and delicious breakfast, Burger King is always one of the best places to get that. As long as you go during breakfast, you are bound to enjoy a feast.

If you have early morning cravings for hash browns, English muffins, or Egg and Cheese Croissan’wich, you will have to go before during the Burger King Breakfast Hours as this item is not available after breakfast time. If you’re among those asking “what time does burger king stop serving breakfast?, Trust me your answer is definitely here

Before we go deep into the details, I want you to know that burger king doesn’t serve breakfast all day, so unlike other restaurants you will have to keep to the burger king breakfast schedule if you don’t want to miss having breakfast there.

When Does Burger King Stop Serving Breakfast

Nothing hurts more than missing breakfast at your favorite restaurant. If you just wake up and you are wondering whether you missed breakfast or you haven’t and you need to know the time burger king stops serving breakfast as soon as possible, you are in the right place. Let’s quickly dive into the main gist.

Burger King stops serving breakfast at 10.30 Am in the morning and immediately switches to their lunch menu after this time. So if you don’t wanna miss breakfast at burger king, perfect your timing.

Now that you know you can’t just walk into any burger king franchise at any time demanding breakfast, you should also know that burger king has a specific time they start serving breakfast. If you want to know the time they start serving breakfast, keep scrolling

When Does Burger King Start Serving Breakfast

Burger king starts serving breakfast at 6 am every day, which means you can’t grab breakfast before this time. This is quite great news for early morning shift workers. so if you want to grab some breakfast items like Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit Pancake & Sausage Platter, you have to go when Burger King starts serving breakfast

Burger King is mostly known for their professionalism in making burgers, hash browns and other palatable meals, so it’s no surprise that its customers keep increasing every day. For people looking to grab breakfast at Burger king, You should know that burger king has a strict policy concerning their breakfast time, so if you really wanna grab breakfast at burger king don’t snooze on it.

How Can I know The Time Burger King Stop Serving Breakfast?

Some burger king franchises may choose not to start serving breakfast at 6 am in the morning and may also choose to extend their breakfast stoppage time. That’s why we have provided you with steps to follow so as to know the time your burger king starts and stops serving breakfast.

Step 1: Use your web browser

Open your web browser (google, chrome, safari)

Input the keyword “Burger King ” in the search box

You will be redirected to their website

Click on the “locations” option

Input your address in the locator box and click “search”

In this step, you will have to do as if you want to order something from their menu, after inputting your address in the locator box other options and details of the restaurant will be displayed.

Step 2: Using the burger king mobile app

Download the app on the play store or apple store

Sign in if you are a new user and login if that’s not your first time

Input your address in the “locator” box

Click on “place order” and select the breakfast menu

If it’s not past breakfast hours you will be given the opportunity to proceed and if it has passed breakfast hours you will be restricted to place your order.

To use the above steps to know when the Burger king near you serves and stops serving breakfast, you need a stable internet connection. And if these steps do not work for you there is always another option. You can call their customer care line or even ask your friends that have been visiting.

FAQ’s

Can I Buy Everything Before Burger King Stops Serving Breakfast?

No, you can’t. During the burger king breakfast schedules, you can only buy the items available on their breakfast menu.

Is Breakfast Served All Day?

No. Burger King starts serving breakfast at 6 am and stops serving 10.30 Am. so if you are looking to grab breakfast, you have to go during this schedule.

Burger King Breakfast Hours

Burger king breakfast hours kick off at exactly 6 am in the morning and end at 10.30 am also in the morning. This gives you almost 5 hours of opportunity for buying your favorite breakfast meal.

What Time Is Burger King Happy Hour?

Burger King happy hour starts from 3 pm to 6 pm and 10 pm-12 am every day.

Conclusion

If you are craving any breakfast item at Burger King, you will need to go during their breakfast hour as they don’t serve breakfast all day.