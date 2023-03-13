Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Systems Market Expected To Witness the Fastest Growth 2031 | ASML • CANNON INC. • Nikon Corporation

Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Systems Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Systems market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.

The global extreme ultraviolet lithography systems market size was US$ 8.0 billion in 2021. The global extreme ultraviolet lithography systems market size is estimated to reach US$ 60.0 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Extreme ultraviolet lithography is the superior next-generation lithography (NGL) technology utilized to print lines as undersized as 30nm and produce microchips and microprocessors. This technology may substitute optical lithography, which is utilized to instrument current microcircuits. It operates by burning rays of ultraviolet light that are reflected strongly from a circuit structure design into a silicon wafer.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

• The technological dominance over different lithography methods drives the overall market expansion.

• The imminent demand for size contraction in electronic gadgets is anticipated to propel the expansion of the overall market.

• The increase in the sale of microelectronics devices is anticipated to drive the growth of the global market growth.

• Problems in creating suitable photoresists and hurdles in creating the ideal mask are the factors that hinder the overall market expansion.

Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 had considerably influenced the growth of the powerful ultraviolet lithography systems market due to a substantial effect on key players operating in the supply chain. However, the increase in the need for Internet of Things resolutions around premium industries is one of the factors that drive the overall market expansion.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific had the highest share around the world owing to the existence of growing nations that have a suitable consumer electronics market and a clear superiority in the semiconductor market.

North America is expected to have the highest growth in the overall market owing to different government ambitions and the existence of primary players, which fund heavily in R&D activities.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global extreme ultraviolet lithography systems market are:

• ASML

• CANNON INC.

• Nikon Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

• Toppan Photomasks Inc

• TSMC

• Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global extreme ultraviolet lithography systems market segmentation focuses on Light Source, Equipment, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Light Source

• Vacuum Sparks

• Gas Discharges

• Laser Produced Plasmas (LPP)

Segmentation on the basis of Equipment

• Mask

• Others

• Light Source

• Mirrors

Segmentation on the basis of Region

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Western Europe

• The UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Rest of Eastern Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

