Remote Patient Monitoring Market Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2023 – 2031 | (CAGR) of 16.3%

The global remote patient monitoring market size was US$ 1.9 billion in 2021. The global remote patient monitoring market size is estimated to reach US$ 7.3 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Remote patient monitoring transmits medical and different sorts of health information like patient registries, clinical data, and a patient's present health situation to a health keeper using digital technologies.

The global remote patient monitoring market size was US$ 1.9 billion in 2021. The global remote patient monitoring market size is estimated to reach US$ 7.3 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Remote patient monitoring transmits medical and different sorts of health information like patient registries, clinical data, and a patient’s present health situation to a health keeper using digital technologies. Data can be contained at the patient’s home, saving money on hospitalization and care.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

• The rise in the majority of lifestyle diseases, the growth in the use of remote patient monitoring gadgets, and a rise in the geriatric population propel the expansion of the global market.

• An increase in disposable income propels the overall market growth.

• Reimbursement problems, government rules, lack of awareness, and exorbitant expenses limit the overall market growth.

• The increase in the need for home-based monitoring tools propels the global market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 had a positive influence on the expansion of the overall market, due to strict social distancing rules and the lower availability of hospital beds produced for the full benefit of a home-based patient care system. Thus, driving the overall market growth.

Regional Insights

North America had the highest growth in the global market in 2021. The increasing problem of chronic disorders, the rising geriatric population, the need for portable and wireless systems, and the existence of a reimbursement structure are the primary elements that drive the overall market growth.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global remote patient monitoring market are:

• Omron Corporation

• Johnson and Johnson

• Abbott Laboratories

• Masimo Corporation

• Nihon Kohden Corporation

• Medtronic Plc

• General Electric Company

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Biotronik SE & Co

• Aerotel Medical Systems

• Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global remote patient monitoring market segmentation focuses on Condition, Component, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Condition

• Mental Health

• Congestive Heart Failure (CHF)

• Diabetes

• Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

• Blood Pressure

• Others

Segmentation on the basis of Component

• Software

• Devices

Segmentation on the basis of Region

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Western Europe

• The UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Rest of Eastern Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

