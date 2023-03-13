Protein Therapeutics Market May See Big Move end of from 2023 to 2031 | Sanofi • Pfizer Inc • Novo Nordisk AS

Global Protein Therapeutics Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Protein Therapeutics market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.

The global protein therapeutics market size was US$ 283.6 billion in 2021. The global protein therapeutics market size is estimated to reach US$ 525.7 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Therapeutic proteins are drugs that are genetically planned interpretations of inherently existing human proteins. They can be utilized to substitute a protein that is unnatural or inadequate in a particular disease. They can also increase the supply of healthy protein, which can aid mitigate the consequences of chemotherapy or disease. Genetically engineered proteins can be made similar to the raw proteins they substitute by including sugars or other molecules that boost the protein’s activity period.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

• The increase in the majority of chronic disorders and the development of plasma-derived therapies propel the overall market growth.

• The growth in the majority of different disorders such as metabolic disorders, cancer, immunological diseases, and genetic disorders is anticipated to drive the expansion of the overall market.

• The high production prices needed for manufacturing protein-based therapeutics are anticipated to limit the global market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 had a positive influence on the expansion of the overall market. The treatment and diagnosis of COVID-19 and different chronic disorders increased during the pandemic and thus there was a rise in the need for protein-based therapeutic drugs, which drives the overall market growth.

Regional Insights

North America had the highest market share in 2020 and is expected to stay dominant during the analysis period. This is due to the rise in the majority of chronic ailments, the use of technologically developed therapies, the existence of significant players, and the increase in healthcare costs in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global protein therapeutics market are:

• Sanofi

• Pfizer Inc

• Novo Nordisk AS

• Merck and Co.

• Johnson and Johnson

• Eli Lilly And Company

• F. Hoffmann La Roche

• Baxter International

• Abbott Laboratories

• Amgen Inc

• Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global protein therapeutics market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Product

• Interferon

• Human Growth Hormone

• Follicle Stimulating Hormone

• Monoclonal Antibodies

• Insulin

• Fusion Protein

• Erythropoietin

Segmentation on the basis of Application

• Hormonal Disorders

• Genetic Disorders

• Immunologic Disorders

• Hematological Disorders

• Cancer

• Others

Segmentation on the basis of Region

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Western Europe

• The UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Rest of Eastern Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

Table of content:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

