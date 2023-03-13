Waterjet Cutting Machines Market is Going to Boom end of 2023 to 2031 Resato International • OMAX Corporation • Colfax Corporation

Global Waterjet Cutting Machines Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Waterjet Cutting Machines market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.

The global waterjet cutting machines market size was US$ 1098.9 million in 2021. The global waterjet cutting machines market size is estimated to reach US$ 1872.3 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Waterjet cutting device is adjustable and can cut different shapes from any product with increased accuracy and sharpness quality such as aluminum composite panels and rubber-lined wear plates. It is a cold-cutting method, which ignores hard edges and heat distortion. This gives a benefit for light metal production and material that demand extra machining after cutting.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

• These devices are utilized for a combination of tasks in the electronics sector, such as circuit board design and cutting, generator components, control panels, electrical compartments, and different related tools. Such a broad spectrum of applications is anticipated to drive the expansion of the overall market growth.

• The developed technologies such as multi-axis waterjet and 3D cutting devices are anticipated to create the waterjet cutting method more comfortable. Thus, this factor boosts global market growth.

• The increase in the production industry and rising demand for waterjet-cutting appliances among the end-user sector propel the overall market expansion.

Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak had severely impacted the expansion of the overall market due to the lockdown bar in the nations and uncertainty in the manufacturing and production of waterjet cutting machines which are used in aerospace, automotive, and different sectors. After pandemic cases start to drop, equipment and machinery producers must concentrate on defending their operations, staff, and supply webs to reply to critical troubles and launch new ways of functioning.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific is predicted to be the leading global market in 2021. Enhancing economic circumstances and fast industrialization is anticipated to increase product needs in the region. Increasing electronic components, material handling, mining and metal, and food, beverage, and tobacco sectors are anticipated to drive the expansion of the overall market in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global waterjet cutting machines market are:

• Hypertherm

• Shape Technologies Group

• Koike Aronson

• Resato International

• OMAX Corporation

• Colfax Corporation

• Dardi International Corporation

• SpaceClaim Corporation

• Flow International Corporation

• Jet Edge

• Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global waterjet cutting machines market segmentation focuses on Type, Dimension Cutting, End User Industry, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Type

• Non-Abrasive Waterjet Cutting Machines

• Abrasive Waterjet Cutting Machines

Segmentation on the basis of Dimension Cutting

• Two-Dimensional Cutting

• Dimensional Cutting

• Others

Segmentation on the basis of End User Industry

• Automotive

• Metal Fabrication

• Electronics

• Aerospace

• Others

Segmentation on the basis of Region

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Western Europe

• The UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Rest of Eastern Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

