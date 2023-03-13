Tick Repellent Market– Competitive Analysis with Forecast to 2031 | Sergeants Pet Care Products • Petlife International • Ceva Sante Animale

Global Tick Repellent Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Tick Repellent market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.

The global tick-repellent market size was US$ 13.7 billion in 2021. The global tick-repellent market size is estimated to reach US$ 22.1 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17184

Ticks are arachnids that are extended up to 3 to 5 mm parasites that survive externally by feeding on the blood of mammals such as animals and humans. Tick repellent is a famous pet care product that aids the control of the development of ticks on a pet’s skin. It kills ticks and protects pets from a variety of diseases such as Powassan, tularemia, ehrlichiosis, and Lyme.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

• The increasing awareness among pet owners about the unhealthy influences of fleas on health is driving the expansion of the overall market.

• The rising majority of ticks and flea-borne ailments in animals propel the overall market growth.

• The increasing adoption of pets, the growing trend of pet humanization, and rising expenditure on pet health are some of the major elements that are anticipated to drive the overall market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 had a positive influence on the growth of the overall market and led to a sudden spike in pet adoption around the world. This led to the raised need for tick repellents in the overall market and also the growing penetration of online stores contributed particularly to improving the sales of tick repellents. However, initially, there were supply chain disorders that had a certain adverse effect on the overall market growth.

Regional Insights

North America had the highest market growth in 2021. This is attributed to the higher pet adoption in the U.S. and growing expenditure on pets in the region. As per the American Pet Product Association, in 2021, people in U.S. spent about US$ 123.6 billion, out of which US$ 29.8 billion were used in the supplies and OTC drugs.

Asia Pacific is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the advent of new product variations, consumer adoption of those products due to growing consumer understanding of various advantages, and the increase in insect-borne diseases.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17184

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global tick-repellent market are:

• Ebos Group Limited

• The Hartz Mountain Corporation

• Sergeants Pet Care Products

• Petlife International

• Ceva Sante Animale

• Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

• Central Garden & Pet Company

• Zoetis Inc

• Merck & Co.

• Virbac

• Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global tick-repellent market segmentation focuses on Type, Method, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Type

• Chewable

o Fluranaler

o Valerian

o Chamomile

o Others

• Spot-on

o Fipronil

o Methoprene

o Moxidectin

o Others

Segmentation on the basis of Method

• Internal

• External

Segmentation on the basis of Application

• Dogs

• Cats

• Others

Segmentation on the basis of Distribution Channel

• Convenience Stores

• Online Sales

• Modern Trade

• Veterinary Clinics

Browse Premium Research Report with Tables and Figures at :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17184

Segmentation on the basis of Region

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Western Europe

• The UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Rest of Eastern Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

[ Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Tick Repellent market’ Report ]

What our reviews offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic hints for the new entrants

Covers market facts for 2023, until 2031

Market tendencies (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, funding opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic pointers in key enterprise segments based totally on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key frequent trends

Company profiling with specified strategies, financials, and current developments

Supply chain tendencies mapping the modern day technological advancements

Table of content:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Key questions answered in the global market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17184

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/