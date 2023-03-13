Motorcycle ADAS Market Analysis and Industry Research Report 2023-2031 Brakes India • YAMAHA Motor Co • Suzuki Motor Corporation

Global Motorcycle ADAS Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Motorcycle ADAS market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.

The global motorcycle ADAS market size was US$ 1.8 billion in 2021. The global motorcycle ADAS market size is estimated to reach US$ 3.1 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are electronic elements in automobiles that give the driver a brilliant driving adventure. These systems include special sensors like image sensors, ultrasonic sensors, radar, and others. Deployment of ADAS in vehicles improves comfort and guarantees safety on road, which is expected to be the primary tendency to be noticed in the automotive sector.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

• The rise in need from clients for technologically developed motorbikes, the increase in the number of road accidents, and the increase in the need for developed motorcycles propel the overall market expansion.

• The rise in initial acquisition fees and software disappointments related to automotive sensors hinder global market growth.

• The growth in demand for bike taxi services and an increase in the inclusion of e-bikes are anticipated to propel the global market expansion.

Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak had a severe influence on the expansion of the overall market. This is because of the forced governments around the world to impose rigid lockdowns and prohibit the import–export of essential raw product materials during COVID-19. This results in a downfall in the availability of important raw materials for vehicle parts. As a result of disturbed manufacturing programs and supply chains caused by the pandemic, aviation manufacturing and sales were severely impacted that hindering the overall market growth.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific had the highest market in terms of revenue. The growth in need from clients for technologically developed motorbikes, the growth in vehicle manufacturing, and growth in the need for expensive two-wheelers with developed ADAS applications, and the growth in the number of road accidents propel the growth of the overall market in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global motorcycle ADAS market are:

• Valeo

• Brakes India

• YAMAHA Motor Co

• Suzuki Motor Corporation

• NXP Semiconductors

• Continental AG

• TVS motor Co

• Ducati Motor Holding

• Honda Motor Co

• KTM AG

• Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global motorcycle ADAS market segmentation focuses on Sales Channels, Price Range, Propulsion, Component, System, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Sales Channel

• Aftermarket

• OEM

Segmentation on the basis of Price Range

• Low

• Medium

• High

Segmentation on the basis of Propulsion

• Electric

• Gasoline

Segmentation on the basis of Component

• Sensors

• Gear Assitors

• ECU

• Others

Segmentation on the basis of the System

• ACC

• TCS

• ABS

• Others

Segmentation on the basis of Region

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Western Europe

• The UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Rest of Eastern Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

