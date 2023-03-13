Mortgage Lending Market Will Booming Worldwide from 2023 to 2031 | Clear Capital • Truist financial corporation • Standard Chartered

Global Mortgage Lending Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Mortgage Lending market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.

The global mortgage lending market size was US$ 11487.23 billion in 2021. The global mortgage lending market size is estimated to reach US$ 25998.1 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

An agreement to buy a property without spending the entire payment upfront is called a mortgage, also understood as a mortgage loan, and it is a deal between the borrower and mortgage lender. If the borrower fails on the requirements of the mortgage, which is usually achieved by failing to return the price taken including interest, this contract permits lenders the legal right to take back the property.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

• The increase in growth and ambitions toward mortgage lending is expected to drive the overall market growth.

• The increased interest rate on mortgage loans and extra costs like valuation fees, arrangement fees, and mortgaging prices on mortgage loans are hindering the overall market expansion.

• The rise in the inventions in software designs to run the mortgage application procedure, decrease costs for the lender, and enhance the overall client experience is driving the overall market growth.

• The growing digitization in mortgage lending drives the overall market growth.

Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 had a minimal influence on the overall market growth as some lenders labored to maintain the workload and had no option except to increase rates. Moreover, mortgage debt represents the single largest origin of debt for personal homeowners and had a considerable impact on their economic situation and ability to support financial strength at the beginning of payment wage loss or deductions. Also, they are continually the largest investment that lenders have in their retail banking portfolio, thus repayment plans, modifications in originations, and default rates had a large impact on their liquidity or profitability during COVID-19.

Regional Insights

North America had the leading market share in 2021. This was because the federal government created several programs, or government-sponsored commodities, to promote mortgage banking, and construction and promote home ownership. These programs contain the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, the Federal National Mortgage Association, and the Government National Mortgage Association. Hence, the region has the biggest mortgage lenders worldwide. Thus, these growing actions by the government are driving the overall market growth.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global mortgage lending market are:

• Mr. Cooper

• Roostify

• Clear Capital

• Truist financial corporation

• Standard Chartered

• Rocket Mortgage

• Royal Bank of Canada

• Qatar National Bank

• PT Bank Central Asia

• Bank of America Corporation

• Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global mortgage lending market segmentation focuses on the Type of Mortgage Loan, Mortgage Loan Terms, Interest Rate, Provider, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Types of Mortgage Loan

• Jumbo Loans

• Government-insured Mortgage Loans

• Conventional Mortgage Loans

• Others

Segmentation on the basis of Mortgage Loan Terms

• 30-year Mortgage

• 20-year Mortgage

• 15-year Mortgage

• Others

Segmentation on the basis of Interest Rate

• Adjustable-rate Mortgage Loan

• Fixed-rate Mortgage Loan

Segmentation on the basis of Provider

• Primary Mortgage Lender

o Banks

o Credit Unions

o NBFC’s

o Others

• Secondary Mortgage Lender

Segmentation on the basis of Region

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Western Europe

• The UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Rest of Eastern Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

