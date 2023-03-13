KFC Taiwan unleashes fried 'Kentaco'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — KFC Taiwan on Monday (March 13) launched its "Kentaco," which features a fried chicken breast that serves as the taco "shell."

The Kentaco is wrapped in fried chicken breast fillet, marinated and breaded with the KFC's seasoning and formed in a U-shape. The filling includes lettuce, diced tomatoes, jalapeno peppers, and shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese, topped with a creamy taco cheese sauce seasoned with a variety of spices.



(KFC Taiwan photo)

Taiwan is not the first country, however, to witness the Kentaco, as the crusty creation was first introduced in Singapore in 2020 and was promoted in the country well into 2022. In Taiwan, the Kentaco will initially be available for a limited period from March 13 to April 17, 2023.

The fried chicken chain described the crispy concoction as a "visual feast and unprecedented impact on the tip of the tongue." It added that the dish will "liberate the taste buds, and it is full of surprises and deliciousness from inside and out."



(KFC Taiwan photo)

The "Kentaco XL Combo" includes one Kentaco, one fried chicken breast, one medium serving of potato wedges, one egg tart, and one medium soft drink, priced at NT$245. There are also many other meal combinations available.

If the fancy fritters are a success in Taiwan, something else to watch out for in the future could be "Mac 'N Cheese Kentacos," which hit Singapore in April, 2022.



(KFC Taiwan photo)



(KFC Taiwan photo)



(KFC Taiwan photo)