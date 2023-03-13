Authorities remove Shinto deity from Taiwan shrine, return to Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Controversial depictions of a Japanese deity allowed in Taoyuan Martyrs' Shrine and Cultural Park in October last year have been returned to Japan.

The depiction of the Japanese goddess Amaterasu caused an uproar last year when it was allowed into the shrine for a cultural event, leading to accusations that Taoyuan City government had “abandoned its ancestors,” per Storm Media. The deity appeared in the shrine during the former Democratic Progressive Party Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan’s (鄭文燦) time in office, and has been sent back to Japan by his successor, Kuomintang (KMT) Mayor Chang San-cheng (張善政).

The Martyr's Shrine complex was built by the Japanese government during the colonial period (1895-1945) as a traditional Shinto shrine, but became the Taoyuan County Martyrs’ Shrine under the Kuomintang, following its takeover of Taiwan in 1949. The shrine is dedicated to soldiers who died in armed conflicts, which were mostly a result of conflict with Japan.

KMT legislator for Taoyuan Niu Hsu-ting (牛煦庭) said the previous mayoral administration had not properly considered the potential impact when allowing Japanese deities in to the park. “Cheng Wen-tsan’s city government … allowed manufacturers to make decisions about welcoming gods and offering sacrifices based on purely commercial considerations, which lacks sufficient oversight,” he said, posing in Facebook on Monday (March 13).

DPP Legislator Huang Chiung-hui (黃瓊慧) responded to Niu’s comments and said that despite the concerns of critics, Amaterasu did not represent war, that the removal was politically motivated, and was without civic merit. “As a native of Taoyuan, I have already learned how to respect and tolerate various multi-ethnic cultures, and ideology is not my first consideration for sightseeing,” she wrote, also on Facebook on Monday.

Taoyuan Martyrs' Shrine is one of the best-preserved examples of a Japanese Shinto shrine outside of Japan. Japanese colonial authorities built many shrines in Taiwan during the occupation period, but the majority were destroyed by the KMT government following Japan’s decision to switch diplomatic recognition to China in 1973.