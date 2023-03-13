Taiwan Gender Equality Week tackles STEM gender gap

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Gender Equality Week (TGEW) is empowering women in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) to complement the United Nations 67th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (UN CSW), taking place from March 6-17.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York (TECO-NY) hosted two events, on March 7 and 9, to celebrate the technological wisdom and achievements of women. The events attracted both distinguished speakers and guests, including diplomatic allies, NGOs, and overseas Taiwanese.

Director-General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office James K.J. Lee (李光章) said in his opening remarks, “As a global leader in the IT industry, Taiwan is committed to sharing its experience and expertise with international partners.” However, Lee acknowledged that gender discrimination and unjust stereotypes continue to deprive women of reaching their full potential in the tech industry.

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister of Eswatini Themba Masuku also spoke at the event. Masuku called Taiwan’s exclusion from the U.N. “unfair” and “unjustifiable,” adding “Eswatini will always support Taiwan’s call for readmission as a member of the U.N.”

“Taiwan Night – Celebrating Women in Tech” on March 7 featured a multiverse fashion show, directed by Taiwanese designer Claudia Wang (王子欣) and was live streamed on YouTube. TECO also organized a seminar titled “Taiwan Main Stage: Promoting Gender Equality in the Digital Age” on March 9, a collaboration between NGOs and the public sector that shared insights and pondered new initiatives to build a more gender-inclusive future.

Taiwanese panelists included Deputy Minister of Taiwan’s National Science and Technology Council Chern Yi-juang (陳儀莊), Vice Chairperson of the Committee on International Affairs, Taiwan Nurses Association Ko Nai-ying (柯乃熒), and Founder of With Red & Period Museum Vivi Lin (林薇).

In addition, Taiwan’s NGOs organized 31 parallel events during TGEW, 16 in-person and 15 virtual. The Taiwan Nurses Association (TWNA) will host a discussion called “Gender Equality in the Health Care System in the Digital Age” on March 14. The Garden of Hope Foundation will also co-host three events between March 5-17 that examine how technology affects women’s safety.

Taiwan ranks first in Asia and sixth in the world in gender equality, according to the Executive Yuan. However, female representation in STEM remains low in Taiwan and the world.

In many tech companies in Taiwan, the percentage of women in management positions lags behind the national average of 30.5%. For example, in 2020, TSMC, Taiwan’s largest semiconductor company, reported that only 20% of its STEM employees and 12% of its management were female.

The Gender Equality Committee of the Executive Yuan named several barriers that prevent women from fully participating in the workforce, including gender stereotypes and discrimination, existing childcare policies, unconscious bias, and “traditional values that need to be checked and improved upon.”

Despite its exclusion from the U.N., Taiwan is committed to promoting gender equality as part of the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals. Increasing gender diversity will enable Taiwan’s tech industry to reach new heights, as well as alleviate Taiwan’s labor shortage.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released its TGEW 2023 video entitled “The Power of Women,” to showcase the ways women are stepping into new fields and making a positive impact amid a new era of advanced technology.