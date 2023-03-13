Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market Set for Explosive Growth 2022 to 2030 | Solacia Pharma K.K., Wex Pharmaceutical, Regenacy Pharmaceutical LLC

Astute Analytica recently published a new research report titled Global Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market. This includes in-depth information on new trends, market factors, business prospects, and obstacles that could alter the market dynamics of the sector. It offers a thorough overview of the market segments, including information on goods, applications, and competitors.

The Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market was valued at US$ 967.7 Million in 2021 and is and is estimated to reach USD 1521.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period.

Leading Companies

The competition landscape section of the report covers profiles of 12 prominent players and the list can be customized as per the reader’s research requirements. The players profiled in the report include the following – Solacia Pharma K.K., Wex Pharmaceutical, Regenacy Pharmaceutical LLC, MAK Scientific, Apexiam Pharmaceutical, Osmol Therapeutics, Egetis Therapeutics, Algo Therapeutix, Asahi Kasei Pharma, and Kannalife Sciences Inc.

Segmentation Overview

Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market Segmentation

By Therapy

Medications

Surgery

Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation

Others

By Region

The U.S.

The UK

France

Germany

Spain

Italy

Japan

