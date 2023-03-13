Medical Devices Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2022 to 2027 | 3M, Abbott Laboratories, Allergan, Baxter International

Astute Analytica recently published a new research report titled Global Medical Devices Market. This includes in-depth information on new trends, market factors, business prospects, and obstacles that could alter the market dynamics of the sector. It offers a thorough overview of the market segments, including information on goods, applications, and competitors.

The Medical Devices Market was valued at US$ 434.2 Billion in 2021 and is and is estimated to reach USD 625.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

With strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, price analysis, and a comprehensive description of the market conditions in the forecast period, the global Medical Devices Market research report keeps a close eye on the major competitors.

The report’s key and secondary drivers, market share, top segments, and regional analysis are all highlighted in this expertly written-and comprehensive document. The paper also examines prominent actors, significant partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, as well as popular innovations and business practices.

Leading Companies

The players profiled in the report include the following – 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Inc., Baxter International Inc., Bayer, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Covidien plc, Cryolife Inc., Danaher, Depuy Synthes, Endologix, Inc., Essilor International SA, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA, GE Healthcare, Getinge Ab, Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Inc., Novartis AG, Olympus Corp., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare, Smith & Nephew PLC, Smiths Medical, St. Jude Medical Inc., Stryker Corp. Terumo Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Zimmer Holdings Inc.

The development work being done in the market sector for Medical Devices Market, the remaining suppliers and dealers, regional import and export surveys, and regional import and export surveys are all covered in this area. The remaining data was gathered through surveys, public announcements, news articles, premium white newspapers, and interviews with all Cleeve officials.

Segmentation Overview

By Product

Diagnostic Devices Electrodiagnostic Devices Ultrasound Systems Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Electrocardiographs Scintigraphy Apparatus Other Electrodiagnostic Devices Radiation Devices CT Scanners Other Medical X-ray Apparatus Imaging Parts & Accessories Contrast Media X-ray Tubes Medical X-ray Film Other Imaging Parts & Accessories

Consumables Syringes, Needles & Catheters Syringes (with/without needles) Tubular Metal Needles/Needles for Sutures Others Bandages & Dressings Adhesive Medical Dressings Non-adhesive Medical Dressing Suturing Materials Other Consumables Surgical Gloves Ostomy Products Blood-Grouping Reagents First-aid Boxes & Kits



Patient Aids Portable Aids Hearing Aids Pacemakers Therapeutic Applications Therapeutic Respiration Devices Mechano-Therapy Devices Others (Endoscope, Defibrillators, CRT Devices, etc.) Orthopedics and Prosthetics Fixation Devices Artificial Joints Other Artificial Body Parts Dental Products Dental Instruments and Supplies Dental Instruments Dental Cement Teeth and Other Fittings Dental Care Equipment Dental Drills Dental Chairs Dental X-Rays Patient Monitoring Devices

Other Medical Device Categories Ophthalmic Instruments Hospital Furniture Wheelchairs Medical & Surgical Sterilizers Ultra-violet or Infra-Red Ray Apparatus Other Instruments & Appliances



By Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Ophthalmic

Respiratory

Urology & Gynecology

General & Plastic Surgery

Dental

Diabetic Care

Wound Management

Nephrology

General Hospital and Healthcare

Ear, Nose, and Throat

Others

By End-User

Hospitals & Surgical Centers

Clinics

Household

Other End Users

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



