Medical Devices Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2022 to 2027 | 3M, Abbott Laboratories, Allergan, Baxter International

Astute Analytica recently published a new research report titled Global Medical Devices Market. This includes in-depth information on new trends, market factors, business prospects, and obstacles that could alter the market dynamics of the sector. It offers a thorough overview of the market segments, including information on goods, applications, and competitors.
The Medical Devices Market was valued at US$ 434.2 Billion in 2021 and is and is estimated to reach USD 625.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.
With strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, price analysis, and a comprehensive description of the market conditions in the forecast period, the global Medical Devices Market research report keeps a close eye on the major competitors.
The report’s key and secondary drivers, market share, top segments, and regional analysis are all highlighted in this expertly written-and comprehensive document. The paper also examines prominent actors, significant partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, as well as popular innovations and business practices.
Leading Companies
The players profiled in the report include the following – 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Inc., Baxter International Inc., Bayer, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Covidien plc, Cryolife Inc., Danaher, Depuy Synthes, Endologix, Inc., Essilor International SA, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA, GE Healthcare, Getinge Ab, Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Inc., Novartis AG, Olympus Corp., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare, Smith & Nephew PLC, Smiths Medical, St. Jude Medical Inc., Stryker Corp. Terumo Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Zimmer Holdings Inc.
The development work being done in the market sector for Medical Devices Market, the remaining suppliers and dealers, regional import and export surveys, and regional import and export surveys are all covered in this area. The remaining data was gathered through surveys, public announcements, news articles, premium white newspapers, and interviews with all Cleeve officials.
Segmentation Overview
By Product
- Diagnostic Devices
- Electrodiagnostic Devices
- Ultrasound Systems
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
- Electrocardiographs
- Scintigraphy Apparatus
- Other Electrodiagnostic Devices
- Radiation Devices
- CT Scanners
- Other Medical X-ray Apparatus
- Imaging Parts & Accessories
- Contrast Media
- X-ray Tubes
- Medical X-ray Film
- Other Imaging Parts & Accessories
- Consumables
- Consumables
- Syringes, Needles & Catheters
- Syringes (with/without needles)
- Tubular Metal Needles/Needles for Sutures
- Others
- Bandages & Dressings
- Adhesive Medical Dressings
- Non-adhesive Medical Dressing
- Suturing Materials
- Other Consumables
- Surgical Gloves
- Ostomy Products
- Blood-Grouping Reagents
- First-aid Boxes & Kits
- Patient Aids
- Patient Aids
- Portable Aids
- Hearing Aids
- Pacemakers
- Therapeutic Applications
- Therapeutic Respiration Devices
- Mechano-Therapy Devices
- Others (Endoscope, Defibrillators, CRT Devices, etc.)
- Orthopedics and Prosthetics
- Fixation Devices
- Artificial Joints
- Other Artificial Body Parts
- Dental Products
- Dental Instruments and Supplies
- Dental Instruments
- Dental Cement
- Teeth and Other Fittings
- Dental Care Equipment
- Dental Drills
- Dental Chairs
- Dental X-Rays
- Patient Monitoring Devices
- Patient Monitoring Devices
- Dental Products
By Application
- Other Medical Device Categories
- Ophthalmic Instruments
- Hospital Furniture
- Wheelchairs
- Medical & Surgical Sterilizers
- Ultra-violet or Infra-Red Ray Apparatus
- Other Instruments & Appliances
By Application
- Oncology
- Cardiology
- Orthopedics
- Ophthalmic
- Respiratory
- Urology & Gynecology
- General & Plastic Surgery
- Dental
- Diabetic Care
- Wound Management
- Nephrology
- General Hospital and Healthcare
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- Others
By End-User
- Hospitals & Surgical Centers
- Clinics
- Household
- Other End Users
By Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
