Analytical Standards Market Set for More Growth 2022 to 2027 | Merck KGaA, Chiron AS, LGC Standards

The Analytical Standards Market generated a revenue of US$ 1,518.6 Mn in 2021 and is estimated to record a revenue of US$ 2,284.13 Mn by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2022 to 2027.

Leading Companies

The players profiled in the research report include are – Merck KGaA, Chiron AS, LGC Standards, Waters Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Restek Corporation, SPEX Certi Prep, Accu Standard, Inc., Mallinckrodt, US Pharmacopeial Convention, Cayman Chemical Company, RICCA Chemical Company and GFS Chemicals, Inc.

Segmentation Overview

By Category

Organic

Inorganic

By Technique

Chromatography

Spectroscopy

Titrimetry

By Method

Material Testing

Bioanalytical

Dissolution

By Application

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Forensics

Environmental

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



