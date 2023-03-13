Telemedicine Market to Register Unwavering Growth During 2023 to 2030 | Cerner Corporation, Chiron Health, Zipnosis, Asahi Kasie Corporation

Astute Analytica recently published a new research report titled Global Telemedicine Market. This includes in-depth information on new trends, market factors, business prospects, and obstacles that could alter the market dynamics of the sector. It offers a thorough overview of the market segments, including information on goods, applications, and competitors.

The Telemedicine Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.17% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The market was valued at USD 31.65 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 123.78 Billion by 2030.

With strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, price analysis, and a comprehensive description of the market conditions in the forecast period, the global Telemedicine Market research report keeps a close eye on the major competitors.

The report’s key and secondary drivers, market share, top segments, and regional analysis are all highlighted in this expertly written-and comprehensive document. The paper also examines prominent actors, significant partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, as well as popular innovations and business practices.

Leading Companies

The studied market is moderately consolidated due to the existence of a few large players. The introduction of new products with lower prices is helping smaller and mid-size companies increase their market presence through technological advancements and product innovations. In the telemedicine market, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., BioTelemetry, Medtronic, and Koninklijke Philips NV all hold significant market share. A number of strategic alliances are being formed by major players to expand their product portfolios.

Major Competitors of the global telemedicine market are:

Medtronic (Ireland)

GE Healthcare (US)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)

The following companies also dominate this market:

Cerner Corporation (US)

Chiron Health (US)

Zipnosis (US)

Asahi Kasie Corporation (Japan)

Iron Bow Technologies (US)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

IMediplus Inc. (China)

Vsee (US)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

AMC Health (US)

MDLive (US)

Doctor on Demand (US)

Medvivo Group Ltd (UK)

Teladoc Health Inc. (US)

American Well (US)

Telespecialists Llc (US)

GlobalMed (US)

MedWeb (US)

The development work being done in the market sector for Telemedicine Market, the remaining suppliers and dealers, regional import and export surveys, and regional import and export surveys are all covered in this area. The remaining data was gathered through surveys, public announcements, news articles, premium white newspapers, and interviews with all Cleeve officials.

Segmentation Overview

Segmentation based on Component

Hardware Biosignal sensors (BP, HR, ECG, Temp., OSL, others) Wearables IT Infrastructure/Devices

Software Collaboration Tools

Services Professional Services (IT consultation, Support, and Maintenance) Teleconsultation Telemonitoring Training & Learning



Segmentation based on Mode

Realtime Interactive Services

Store-and-Forward

Remote Monitoring

Segmentation based on Platform

Phone/Mobile

Internet (Web) Video Non-video (telephonic)

Call centers

Segmentation based on Application

Neuropsychology

Nursing

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Geriatrics

Pharmacy

Rehabilitation

Radiology

Psychiatry

Pathology

Dermatology

Others

Segmentation based on End-user

Hospitals (Providers)

Insurance (Payers)

Patients Homes Schools Enterprises Assisted Living Others

Others

Segmentation based on Region:

Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Rest of ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific



About Astute Analytica:

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.

They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

