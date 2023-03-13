AI in Drug Discovery Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future 2023 to 2030 | IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google

Astute Analytica recently published a new research report titled Global AI in Drug Discovery Market. This includes in-depth information on new trends, market factors, business prospects, and obstacles that could alter the market dynamics of the sector. It offers a thorough overview of the market segments, including information on goods, applications, and competitors.

The AI in Drug Discovery Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 40% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

With strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, price analysis, and a comprehensive description of the market conditions in the forecast period, the global AI in Drug Discovery Market research report keeps a close eye on the major competitors.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report– https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/ai-in-drug-discovery-market

The report’s key and secondary drivers, market share, top segments, and regional analysis are all highlighted in this expertly written-and comprehensive document. The paper also examines prominent actors, significant partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, as well as popular innovations and business practices.

Leading Companies

The process of discovering and developing a drug can take over a decade and then also, there is the possibility that nine out of ten therapeutic molecules fail to cross the investigational study period. Therefore, it is important to develop a potential product for commercialization to minimize uncertainty and maximize growth.

This can be achieved by adopting AI in drug discovery and development. Several key players are involved in the market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google, NVIDIA Corporation, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Indivumed GmbH, Deep Genomics, Atomwise, Inc., Insilico Medicine, Exscientia, Bioage, and Envisagenics, among others.

The development work being done in the market sector for AI in Drug Discovery Market, the remaining suppliers and dealers, regional import and export surveys, and regional import and export surveys are all covered in this area. The remaining data was gathered through surveys, public announcements, news articles, premium white newspapers, and interviews with all Cleeve officials.

Browse Full Report- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/ai-in-drug-discovery-market

Segmentation Overview

The global AI in drug discovery market can be segmented on the basis of the following segments:

By Offering

Software

Service

By Technology

Machine Learning Deep Learning Supervised Learning Reinforcement Learning Unsupervised Learning Other Machine Learning Technologies

Others Technologies

By Application

Drug optimization and repurposing

Preclinical testing

Others

By Therapeutic Area

Cardiovascular Disease

Infectious Disease

Metabolic Diseases

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Oncology

Others

By End-User

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Centres and Academic & Government Institutes

Request Sample Report Here- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/ai-in-drug-discovery-market

About Astute Analytica:

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.

They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Get in touch with us:

Phone number: +18884296757

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Visit our website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

Click Here for Related Reports:-

Japan Life Jacket Market

Dental Insurance Market