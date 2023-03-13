Sunny weather expected across Taiwan from Wednesday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — North Taiwan is in for three days of sunny weather starting Wednesday (March 15), meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said Monday (March 13).

According to Central Weather Bureau's (CWB) website, the lowest temperature on a flat, open area recorded Monday morning was 9.3 degrees Celsius in Shimen District, New Taipei City. Affected by the continental cold air mass, northern, northeastern and eastern Taiwan will see occasional showers, CNA cited Wu as saying.

The weather will turn dry and mostly clear on Tuesday. Only the eastern half of Taiwan is forecast to have rain showers, according to the meteorologist.

From Wednesday to Friday, most of Taiwan will see sunny weather, and decent daytime temperatures, Wu said. However, there will be a large diurnal range as temperatures are expected to be much lower in the morning and evening than in the daytime.

Another wave of northeast monsoon weather conditions is forecast for north and east Taiwan for the weekend, bringing rain. The weather is not expected to change much in central and southern Taiwan, Wu added.