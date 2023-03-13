NGT’s Fully Intuitive Integrated AI Application System Officially Enters Public Testing in Hong Kong as the City’s First of its Kind

Collaborate with Indigenous Businesses and Leverage the AI-tech Agitation to Accelerate Local Digital Transformation

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 13 March 2023("NGT" or "the Company"), a leading technology service company in Hong Kong with a pioneering advantage in artificial intelligence ("AI"), is pleased to announce that, developed by NGT's core AI technology team, the first integrated and fully smart AI application system in Hong Kong, officially entered public testing to provide technology service. The trial phase primarily targets enterprise users, promoting and assisting them to promptly adapt and implement business process automation, enhancing their operational efficiency and productivity while reducing operating costs, with a long-term prospect of driving the digital transformation of local businesses.NGT boasts YOTTA as a pioneering and practical AI solution with practical, intelligent, and innovative features. Drawing on the highest international standards of AI operations, the NGT team has combined global best practices with local insights to create an AI solution that "caters specifically to the usage habit of Hong Kong users". YOTTA can efficiently process and filter vast amounts of data, completing routine tasks and production processes according to precise market demands and personal user instructions, so as to optimize human resources and cost structures, while helping users make informed decisions. This AI platform records and analyzes existing business performance indicators, then compares them to ideal scenarios to offer timely and relevant advice on strategy adjustments, ultimately enhancing operational efficiency and driving business success.According to the NGT official information, YOTTA can recommend personalized products or services to target users and customers by using AI technology to analyze their specific preferences. It can also suggest appropriate music, movies, books, and exhibitions based on user favor. Users can use its intelligent search function to access more information. The built-in search engine has been upgraded with AI technology, significantly improving the relevance and accuracy of search results, with faster search speed and more abundant content display. The intelligent customer service system that derives from this mechanism can automatically answer customer questions and provide corresponding technical support after exploring particular situations. Meanwhile, YOTTA continues to learn and enhance its natural language processing (NLP) logic to empower its cognitive, understanding, and abilities to generate, providing users with more reliable and tailored services.Harnessing NGT's advanced proprietary algorithms and data analysis advancement, YOTTA's AI technology integration can be widely applied in fields such as software, web, and mobile applications. It is capable of achieving task and process automation, providing personalized recommendations, and improving overall operational efficiency. Common manifestations of YOTTA's AI technology include Chatbots, which can simulate conversations, handle user queries, and support customer service; Recommendation Engines, which benefit from "machine learning" algorithms to learn user preferences and behaviors and then apply them to various scenarios, including e-commerce, content streaming, and social media; and Predictive Analytics Tools, which provide general predictions by analyzing large datasets, covering areas such as finance, healthcare, and supply chain optimization.For general industries, AI technology can significantly facilitate or supplant the processing of repetitive and cumbersome mechanical tasks, such as template writing, spreadsheet creation, information collection and organization, data and document classification and management, basic modeling, and programming code writing. YOTTA's language processing model adopts automated chatbots and virtual assistants to handle question-and-answer tasks, which can efficiently reduce customer service costs and improve user experience. In addition, YOTTA's analysis model can be used in the early stage of digital marketing to analyze the consumption emotions of target customers through social media, generate high-quality marketing content, and then carry out personalized push. Nowadays, in the e-commerce-dominated retail and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs) markets, using YOTTA's AI models can not only recommend products to consumers but also provide businesses with the greatest benefit of automating inventory management, inventory count and sorting, as well as strengthen fraud monitoring and warning in online transactions.The launch and trial of YOTTA entirely demonstrate NGT's professionalism and proficiency in developing and delivering cutting-edge AI products and related services. It showcases the core team's deep understanding and adept use of this emerging technology logic. In the future, NGT will maintain its passion for researching and investing in the field of technological innovation, continuously iterating its understanding and refining its products to provide customers with excellent innovative technology services and state-of-the-art concepts., believes that "AI has a considerable commercial history, and in the next few years, it will be a trend to replace some labor-intensive jobs with AI technology. NGT's active promotion of 'YOTTA' in commercial scenarios is aimed at helping companies capably improve their business performance and operational results, elevating two-way communication with customers, enriching overall user experience, and conserving management resources. AI can screen and ameliorate the competency of employees, restructure the human resources framework, and inspire companies to recruit the best-suited candidates for critical positions. In this era of emerging technological change in the business landscape, NGT hopes to trailblaze AI utilization in Hong Kong, create new business interaction scenarios, promote corporate exploration and adaptation of new business models, hasten digital transformation, as well as better connect and keep pace with the mainstream international arena."

About NextGen Tech

Established in 2019, NextGen Tech (NGT) is a technology service (TecService) company with exclusive advantages of artificial intelligence and innovative technology, specializing in first-class AI projects with practicality and intellectuality. By integrating top-notch know-how and insiders in the industry, the Company renders the market with leading bespoke AI-powered services. Its ground-breaking solutions include Machine Learning, Content Creation, Personalized Algo, Business Automation, etc.



The core technical team of NGT comprises Hong Kong's foremost and senior adepts possessing professional basements covering multiple subfields of artificial intelligence. NGT has also amassed solid and sophisticated experience in the Blockchain tech realm. At the time, as a leading one-stop blockchain application project incubation company in Hong Kong, NGT actively advocated using technological innovation to engine marketing reform, establishing a distinct industry leadership position.



Drawing on the extensive expertise and multidimensional innovation of its primary team in the TecService industry, NGT is dedicated to developing a comprehensive ecosystem that implants AI sense into personalized business solutions and drives the widespread adoption of AI in both civil and commercial settings.



