Taiwan vice president to register in DPP primary

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Registration for the Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) presidential primary election begins Monday (March 13).

Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), who also serves as DPP party chairman, is expected to register for the party primary on Wednesday (March 15), per New Talk. In recent polls, Lai is not only a frontrunner for the party primary, but also in the general presidential election.

Lai has recently received public support from both current Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) and former Premier Su Tsen-chang (蘇貞昌), but has yet to receive a public endorsement from President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). Many election watchers are waiting to see if Lai's candidacy can unite factions within the party.

Registration for the DPP's presidential primary began Monday morning (March 13) and ends Friday afternoon (March 18). The registration fee is NT$4 million (US$120,00) with a refundable polling fee of NT$1 million (US$30,000), putting the total bill for primary hopefuls at NT$5 million (US$150,000).

Insiders within Lai’s camp revealed his intention of visiting the DPP Central Standing Committee on Wednesday to register for the primary, per New Talk. Prior to this visit, Lai was spotted having dinner with DPP legislators representing various factions.

There are questions over whether Tsai will support Lai, who ran against her in a previous presidential primary. At a press conference held recently at the Presidential Office, Tsai affirmed that Lai was a good candidate for president, noting he was an experienced and seasoned politician.

This sentiment was shared by others loyal to Tsai. "As long as the nomination team confirms it’s Lai or another candidate, most probably Lai, and as soon as the president calls us into action, we will fully mobilize without any hesitation," said Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), honorary chairman of the Tsai Ing-wen Club (小英之友會).