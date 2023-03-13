WBC Overview and Predictions: Who Can Be A Potential Winner, and How Taiwan Will Do?

The World Baseball Classic, which determines the world champion of baseball, kicks off this Wednesday, March 8th. The WBC is usually held once every four years, but due to the corona pandemic, the 5th edition which was supposed to be held in 2021, was delayed by two years. In addition to the 16 teams that qualified for the main tournament based on the results from the previous edition, there are four teams that won the preliminary round, for a total of 20 teams.

The tournament takes place in Taiwan, Japan as well as the US. In Taiwan, at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium, will be the first round, games from the pool B that includes Taiwan. The quarter-final will be in Japan and the USA, followed by the semi-finals and final held at Lawn Depot Park in Miami, USA.

Who Can Be This Year’s Winner?

First and foremost, the question would be how the team Taiwan starts off with the group stage, but the other big question is which team will win this edition of the tournament. Currently, the United States and Dominican Republic whose rosters comprise mostly with MLB players, and who have won the last two tournaments, are seen as closest to victory.

A couple of our neighbors are also seen as one of the favorites to win. Japan is listed as the third strongest contenders by local Japanese bookmakers, after the US and the Dominican Republic. South Korea, who is also in the pool B with Japan, is within reach of winning the title as well.

Quick Recap of the Past Editions

Now, let’s look back and do a quick recap of the history of WBC before the fifth edition begins. The first WBC was started by the initiative of MLB in the US. Taiwan was eliminated in the first round due to the withdrawal of some key players such as Wang Jianmin and Chen Chin-Feng. The second championship was held in 2009. Taiwan faced tough matches against South Korea and China, both of which Taiwan were defeated against, and was eliminated in the first round, just like previous time.

In the next 3rd edition, as a result of the previous edition, Taiwan was required to compete from the qualifying round. The team Taiwan managed to advance to the main tournament, where they even made it through the first round with 2 wins and 1 loss against New Zealand, Thailand, and the Philippines. However they lost to Japan and Cuba in the second round and were eliminated.

And in the 4th edition held in March 2017, Taiwan was regrettably eliminated in the first round without winning a single game. The past champions so far are Japan, who won the first two rounds, Dominican Republic, and the defending champion USA.

What To Expect from the First Round This Year?

In the first stage, Taiwan is in pool A alongside the Netherlands, Cuba and Panama. There is no doubt that Cuba, in particular, will be a tough opponent for Taiwan. Pool B, whose games take place in Japan, include team Japan, South Korea and China, and will involve a fierce battle between the three Asian teams, but also they should watch out for Australia and the Czech Republic, too.

One of the groups whose first games are held in the US, pool C are United States, Mexico, Colombia, and Canada and Great Britain. Pool D, also starts in the US and is said to be the “group of death” has the powerhouses of Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Dominican Republic who have to fight for the positions of the top two. The competition is intense.

In any case, Taiwan will be required to fight without loosening their guard.