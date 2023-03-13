Multirotor Drone Market Size Worldwide Latest Industry Trades, Supply, Demand, Future Prospects By 2031

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analysed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Multirotor Drone. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Multirotor Drone study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Multirotor Drone.

Global Multirotor Drone Market is valued at approximately USD 1.86 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Multirotor Drone is a type of Unmanned aerial Vehicle that uses more than two rotors with fixed pitch spinning blades to generate the required lift. These drones work on the principle of a helicopter. These are available in different rotor options including tricopters (3 rotors), quadcopters (4 rotors), hexacopters (6 rotors), and octocopters (8 rotors).

Multirotor drones offer several advantages such as high maneuverability and easy landing & takeoff among others. The increasing application of drones in Mapping and Surveying activities and growing non-military applications of drones as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing utilization of multirotor drones in construction sectors for mapping and surveying applications has created lucrative demand for multirotor drones. For instance, as per Statista – in 2021, the commercial drone market worldwide was estimated at USD 27.81 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 58.4 billion by 2026. Also, rising advancements in drone technology and growing expansion of agriculture sector would create lucrative opportunities for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Multirotor Drone and low flying time impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Multirotor Drone Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share owing to presence of leading market players and increasing utilization of drones across different industries such as agriculture, construction etc. in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising demand for multirotor drones from content creators and increasing application of drones in nonmilitary applications in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Aero Systems West Inc.

AeroVironment Inc.

Australian UAV Pty Ltd

Autel Robotics

Centeye, Inc.

Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

DJI Innovations

Draganfly Inc.

Embention

ideaForge Technology Pvt. Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2022, Tel Aviv, Israel based SpearUAV unveiled its Ninox 103 UW Sub-to-Air encapsulated autonomous quadcopter drone. This new drone can be launched from a submarine as well.

By Type

Tricopters

Quadcopters

Hexacopters

Octocopters

By Payload

Camera and Imaging Systems

Control Systems

Tracking Systems

Others

By Application

Mapping and Surveying

Surveillance, Inspection, and Monitoring

Aerial Photography

Others

By End-Use

Commercial

Military and Government

Consumer

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

