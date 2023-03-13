Latin America Digital Gaming Market Globally Expected To Drive Growth Through 2023 to 2030

Quadintel recently published a new research report on the Latin America Digital Gaming Market. In addition to prospective prospects, this study offers a historical analysis of growth, cost structure, revenue, market trends, and capacity (2023-2030). The following section offers comprehensive coverage of the Latin America Digital Gaming Market across a number of market categories, in-depth research at the country level, and an assessment of the market’s key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Studies of the market dynamics, market segmentation, supply chain & industry demand, challenges, as well as threats, and the competitive landscape, are also important aspects of this report’s research. Regional segmentation and geographic dominance make up the bulk of the research work.

The Latin America Digital Gaming Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.40%) leading to a revenue of USD 6.29 Bn by 2023.

The product portfolio, future growth strategies, and cutting-edge developments are all included in the study. Market report information is presented in this report for the given past time frame. The study also includes information on manufacturing that can help consumers understand the competitive environment, such as gross margin, shipping, and trade distribution. The research also includes regional, type, and application-specific breakdowns for the global market.

The key players in the Latin America Digital Gaming market are Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take Two Interactive, Zynga, Microsoft Corporation, etc.

Latin America is one of the emerging Digital Gaming market. Governments in Latin America have recognized the industry, and it is identified as an important part of the industry promotion agencies and their business events. Video games is one of six industries of the MICSUR, the Southern Cultural Industries Market. In 2017, revenues from PC, mobile, and console in LATAM were almost equally shared. However, the mobile segment is expected to become the largest segment in terms of revenue share in the coming years. While mobile gaming will take off in this regions market, consoles are forecasted to grow at the same pace or slightly higher after the release of the new generation consoles.

The distribution and marketing for digital games are being revamped in the region. Companies like Sony and Microsoft have new programs for their console markets in Latin America that are open to independent developers and small studios, which in turn will strengthen console gaming in the region.

By platforms, the market is segmented into PC games, mobile games, and console games. Among these segments, the mobile games is the fastest growing segment, as well as the biggest revenue generator of 2017.

By countries, the market is divided into Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of LATAM.

Key growth factors:

o Growth in GDP in the region is expected to boost the Digital Gaming market in the coming years. Brazil and Argentina are slowly but steadily coming out of recession and inflation is also controlled at sub-nominal levels, hinting at a favourable environment for the growth of the gaming industry.

o Driven by increasing smartphone penetration, there is a shift in the digital media landscape and mobile gaming, which already has an annual growth that is 50% higher than other markets in the region, is expected to grow at a significant rate and drive the overall Digital Gaming market in Latin America.

Threats and key players:

o Low budget games are made in LATAM due to the economic limitations of the region. Since spending on development and advertising is insufficient, the quality of games arent up to the mark and gamers are often unaware about the existence of such games. This inhibits the growth of the market. Also, poor internet connectivity in some parts of Latin America like Costa Rica and Paraguay poses problems for the growth of digitally-downloadable and online games.

Whats covered in the report?

o Overview of the Latin America Digital Gaming market

o Overview of different business models in digital games

o Analysis of the value chain of games and distribution channel analysis of games

o Historical, current and forecasted market size data for PC games Market, Mobile Games market and Console Games market

o Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Freemium, Pay to play, Advertising models market

o Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Shooter, Role- play Action, Sports, Strategy, Other genres market

o Historical, current and forecasted market size data for countries (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of LATAM) market size data for Digital Gaming Market segmentations (By platforms- PC, Console, Mobile, by revenue models- Freemium, Pay to play, Advertising, By genres- Shooter, Role- play Action, Sports, Strategy, Others)

o Market Trends in Latin America Digital Gaming Market

o Qualitative analysis of the key drivers and challenges affecting the Latin America Digital Gaming Market and its segmentations (By platforms- PC, Console, Mobile, by revenue models- Freemium, Pay to play, Advertising, By genres- Shooter, Role- play Action, Sports, Strategy, Others)

o Analysis of spending for segmentation by platforms (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

o Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

