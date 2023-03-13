Latin America Blockchain Technology Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come

Latin America Blockchain Technology Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Latin America Blockchain Technology Market by region.

Latin America blockchain technology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.3% (2018-2023) and generate a global revenue of USD 0.51 billion by 2023.

The key players are BITSO, Microsoft Corporation, Ripio, Bitinka, and RSk Labs.

Blockchain technology is used to record Bitcoin transactions via a global network of computers. It is a continuous growing list of blocks (record) that are linked and secured using cryptography. Each new block created is connected to the previous block via a cryptographic Hash. Countries in this region have found Bitcoin to be the best solution to solve political instability, and fall in oil prices and other initiatives will make it possible for companies to acquire Blockchain solutions in the near future.

Latin American banks are trying to find an alternative banking system to move away from traditional one. Approximately 51% of the population in Latin America and the Caribbean have bank accounts, prompting fintech starts-ups to have come up with an idea to provide alternative financial services to the masses. Start-up companies like Ripio and BITSO are making progress towards providing better customer services using blockchain technology.

Based on the countries, Latin America is divided into Argentina, Brazil, and the Rest of LATAM. Argentina and Brazil are expected to hold 50% of the market share.

Key growth factors:

o Latin America found Bitcoin to be helpful to attract businesses and expand the existing number of firms. The technology will help e-commerce firms like eBay, and Amazon that have already started their business in the region, to expand further.

o Latin America faces the problem of food security. The players in this region started using Blockchain technology to solve this problem. IBM has joined hands with Walmart to use blockchain technology in the supply chain to ensure food safety in pork and Mexican mangoes

