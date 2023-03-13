Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology Market Scope, Share, Key Driver, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2030

Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology Market by region.

The Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR (54%) during the forecasted years of 2018-2023 and is expected to earn a revenue of USD 4.59 Bn by 2023.

The key players of this regions are Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Accenture, Deloitte, and Capgemini

Blockchain technology is used to record Bitcoin transactions via a global network of computers. It is a continuously growing list of blocks (record) that are linked and secured using cryptography. Each new block created is connected to the previous block via a cryptographic Hash. APAC has been witnessing the fastest adoption of Blockchain technology in the last couple of years. It is expected that Asia pacific will attract significant volumes of venture capital investments for innovations in Blockchain.

Based on industries, supply chain management led the Asia-Pacific Blockchain technology market in 2017. Supply chain management made a huge breakthrough in China. IBM is one of the leading Blockchain consulting firms to have initiated the application of Blockchain technology in China with supply chain trials. Blockchain technology in Supply Chain management maintains records of asset transactions, verifies certificates, and links bar codes with digital codes. The Banking and Financial services sector is growing at the second highest CAGR. There is an increasing demand for a more efficient and affordable system of sending money across the region and even outside Asia. Blockchain Technology has the potential to cut down the cross border payment cost, hence expected to drive the Banking and Financial Service sector.

Key growth factors:

o Asia-Pacific is becoming the dynamic ground to implement new business models using Blockchain technology

o Further, the region is showing the largest adoption of Blockchain technology because of the increased use of e-wallets in China

