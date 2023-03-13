Japan Blockchain Technology Market Major Developments and Competition Landscape by 2030

Japan Blockchain Technology Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Japan Blockchain Technology Market by region.

Japan SBI (Strategic Business Innovator Group) is creating a venture capital fund to invest in Blockchain technology. The fund is expected to reach USD 450 Mn by mid-2018.

Blockchain technology is used to record Bitcoin transactions via a global network of computers. It is a continuously growing list of blocks (records) that are linked and secured using cryptography. Each new block created is connected to the previous block via a cryptographic Hash. Japan is trying to become the worlds Blockchain hub.

By industries, the Japan Blockchain market is divided into BFS (Banking Financial Service), Insurance, Supply Chain management, and healthcare. Banking and Financial Services holds the largest market share. Japan has developed digital customer IDs for the banking sector based on Blockchain technology. The three largest banks in Japan are the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFJ), Mizuho and the Simoom Mitsui Banking Corp, and they use Blockchain technology to view each others customer details upon approval. Ripple collaborated with 61 Japanese Banks and developed Blockchain Payment. Japan is also trying to apply Blockchain technology across various other domains. A major Japanese electricity company is collaborating with a start-up to test a peer to peer energy trading system.

Key growth factors:

o Japan has adopted the Blockchain technology for financial transactions and decided to use it to verify government tenders

o Japanese brokerage companies are planning to launch a consortium to drive the adoption of Blockchain technology in the industry. The goal is to boost efficiency and provide better customer service

o Blockchain technology will be widely used in the P2P energy market in order to ensure customers can trade electricity among themselves and automatically receive payment, hence allowing them to reap profits from their excess power

