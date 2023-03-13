EU5 Blockchain Technology Market Size, Share, Industry Research and Growth Forecast 2030

EU5 Blockchain Technology Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the EU5 Blockchain Technology Market by region.

The European Union is expected to increase its Blockchain investment from EUR83 Mn 2018 to EUR340 Mn by 2020.

The product portfolio, future growth strategies, and cutting-edge developments are all included in the study. Market report information is presented in this report for the given past time frame. The study also includes information on manufacturing that can help consumers understand the competitive environment, such as gross margin, shipping, and trade distribution. The research also includes regional, type, and application-specific breakdowns for the global market.

The key player in EU5 countries are Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Accenture, Deloitte, Capgemini, Cognizant, Infosys, and Tata Consultancy Services

Blockchain technology is used to record Bitcoin transactions via a global network of computers. It is a continuous growing list of blocks (records) that are linked and secured using cryptography. Each new block created is connected to the previous block via a cryptographic Hash. Blockchain technology has made maximum penetration in these five mentioned countries. The European Commission has invested a significant amount on Blockchain related projects.

The European Union has already invested more than USD 6 Mn on the start-ups who are working with Blockchain technology. A European Blockchain observatory and forum hub began monitoring the existing Blockchain initiatives, trends and potential risks. The forum will create more awareness that will further drive the adoption in the region. France is planning to use Blockchain technology for trading unlisted securities. Estonia had started testing with Blockchain technology long before the term Blockchain was coined. Since 2012, Estonia made use of Blockchain technology to protect national data, e-services and smart devices. Spanish Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) became the first global bank to issue loans using the technology. The Spanish government is trying to build Blockchain-friendly legislation, providing a possible tax break to attract companies to work with the emerging technology.

As reported by The European Insurance and Reinsurance Federation, Europe dominates the global insurance market. An industry consortium has created a Blockchain based solution for the insurance market to allow simplified, transparent sharing of information and improved customer efficiency.

Key growth factors:

o The European Commission is liberalizing the regulation. It has created a new task force entrusted with Blockchain expertise. The flexibility of law are expected to drive the market in this region

o The European Commission launched EU Blockchain Observatory and Forum in February 2018. Its aim is to bring together various sectors to develop new use case of Blockchain and highlight the key benefits of Blockchain initiatives

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

