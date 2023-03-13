China Blockchain Technology Market Ready to Experience Exponential Growth | Microsoft Corporation and Deloitte

China Blockchain Technology Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the China Blockchain Technology Market by region.

Key Companies Covered in the China Blockchain Technology Market Research are Microsoft Corporation and Deloitte and other key market players.

The Chinese government is backing a blockchain fund of worth USD 1 Bn. Government auditors are looking forward to utilizing Blockchain technology as a solution to store data.

Blockchain technology is used to record Bitcoin transactions via a global network of computers. It is a continuously growing list of blocks (records) that are linked and secured using cryptography. Each new block created is connected to the previous block via a cryptographic Hash. Chinese organizations are planning to develop the worlds leading Blockchain-based platform.

The database from World Intellectual Property Organization reports that more than half of the 406 Blockchains related patent applications are from China. China is leading global blockchain patent applications. Digitally-minded opportunists are the breakthrough of blockchain in China. The local governments of China are looking forward to working with Blockchain related programs and making investments that would benefit start-ups. Chinas top retailers are planning to use blockchain for traceability systems. JD.com, a Chinese e-commerce firm plan to use Blockchain technology for Supply chain management. Blockchain application in supply chain management is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR.

China is willing to apply blockchain technology across various domains like mobile payments, and travel bookings. 90% to 100% of the transactions take place through mobile payments, and 65% of Chinese tourists are willing to pay through their mobile phones during their overseas travel, hence increasing the chance of data conspiracy. These factors contribute towards the growth of the Blockchain market. However, the future of Blockchain growth in China will depend on well-designed policies and regulations.

Key growth factors:

o China has shown most significant adoption of e-wallets, hence driving the demand for Blockchain technology

o Chinese policymakers are educating and protecting investor on the nascent and unregulated blockchain ecosystem. The hype on Blockchain Technology is pulling both corporations and the general public towards the technology

