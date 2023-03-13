Telematics Market: Everything You Need to Know | OCTO Telematics, AirIQ, Mix Telematics, TomTom

Telematics Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Telematics Market by region.

The global Telematics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.5% (2017-2022) leading to global revenue of USD 233.24 billion by 2022.

The product portfolio, future growth strategies, and cutting-edge developments are all included in the study. Market report information is presented in this report for the given past time frame. The study also includes information on manufacturing that can help consumers understand the competitive environment, such as gross margin, shipping, and trade distribution. The research also includes regional, type, and application-specific breakdowns for the global market.

Key Companies Covered in the Telematics Market Research are OCTO Telematics, AirIQ, Mix Telematics, TomTom, Airbiquity Inc., Cisco, GE Healthcare, and Philips Healthcare and other key market players.

Telematics technology is being increasingly used in the automotive segment for vehicle tracking and monitoring, infotainment and Usage Based Insurance (UBI). In the Healthcare sector, it is utilized to expedite diagnosis and augment treatment quality and processes. Similarly, the Government sector employs telematics technology for developing smarter cities and maintenance.

The Automotive telematics segment is expected to grow as automakers and fleet managers adopt the technology to minimize fuel waste, and facilitate data management for the smooth functioning of fleets and connected cars. Almost, 80-85% of telematics solutions and devices that includes infotainment, solutions and aftermarket solutions (UBI) cater to the automotive industry.

Healthcare telematics market, on the other hand, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.9% (2017-2022). Telematics usage in the individual (consumer) healthcare segment is expected to increase at a faster pace compared to the commercial segment. The market is also starting to witness growing demand for telemedicine applications used by health professionals for remote consultation and collaborative medical assistance.

Key growth factors

Increasing requirement to track vehicles on a real-time basis and observe drivers behavior (monitoring health and temperament while driving), coupled with rising demand for onboard infotainment is leading to growing usage of telematics technology.

Additionally, the requirement of vehicle owners to avail tailor-made auto insurance premiums and that of insurers to accurately evaluate accidental damages and minimize fraud, through analysis of driving data, is contributing to the rising adoption of telematics-based insurance or UBI.

Threats and key players

Although the Telematics market is expected to have a positive growth globally, still, there is lack of awareness among individual car owners and resistance about the additional expenditure related to the installation of new devices in old cars or vehicles. Many vehicle owners have concerns regarding their privacy and prefer not to let UBI companies track their daily movements.

Often, challenging economic conditions, low internet penetration and poor technology infrastructure in some regions play a major role in restricting telematics penetration. Case in point, most African countries which face various infrastructural and economic challenges.

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

