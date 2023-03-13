India Credit Card Market Analysis 2023 Business Revenues, Expansion Plans and Forecast to 2030

India Credit Card Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the India Credit Card Market by region.

The total value of credit card transactions is expected to reach INR 51.72 Trn by FY 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 39.22% during the FY 2022 FY 2027 period

The product portfolio, future growth strategies, and cutting-edge developments are all included in the study. Market report information is presented in this report for the given past time frame. The study also includes information on manufacturing that can help consumers understand the competitive environment, such as gross margin, shipping, and trade distribution. The research also includes regional, type, and application-specific breakdowns for the global market.

The volume of credit card transactions is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~26.43% during the forecast period.

The credit card market is smaller than that of the debit card. Commercial banks in India such as State Bank of India, HDFC Bank Limited, and ICICI Bank Limited, and Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, as well as international firms such as American Express and City Bank are the major players in the market.

Credit card is one of the earliest modes of cashless transaction that allows cardholders to borrow funds to pay for goods and services from merchants that accept card payments. The credit limit is determined based on customers credit score, history, and income.

Market insights:

In FY 2021, a significant increase in the value of credit card transactions was witnessed. This rise was the result of a surge in the number of transactions per credit card and cardholders. The banking system reported over 1.2 million new credit card additions in November 2021.

Segment insights:

The market can be segmented based on type of lenders. It is dominated by private banks, which have ~70% share in total credit card balances. The share of cards issued by private banks slowed down during the first two quarters of FY 2021. It showed a sharp growth during the last two quarters of FY 2021 and in the second and third quarter of FY 2022. It is expected to continue developing in the next few years. The share of new card originations of private banks increased in the third and fourth quarter of FY 2021, as compared to the same quarters of FY 2020.

