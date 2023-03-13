India Power Sector Market Company Challenges And Essential Success Factors

India Power Sector Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the India Power Sector Market by region.

India ranks third among all the electricity-producing countries and second in consuming electricity globally. The country’s installed power capacity was 392.02GW as of 2021. Power is an inevitable component in the growth of the economy and nation. India’s power generation portfolio involves various conventional sources such as coal, natural gas, oil, and renewable sources such as hydro, wind, solar, and waste.

India is the third largest producer of electricity in the world. In FY 2021, year-on-year power generation dropped by -2.49% due to the economic slowdown. The electricity market faced a demand deficiency of -3.18 Bn Units, with a CAGR of 4.00% in FY 2021. The peak demand also declined by -0.80 GW, with a CAGR of 4.52%.

In India, electricity generation primarily depends on thermal sources (coal, lignite, gas, and diesel). Thermal power generation accounts for 59.8% of the total production capacity. The country also has several renewable energy sources such as hydro, wind, and solar. The hydro and other renewable power sources have 11.9% and 26.5% share, respectively. Furthermore, India has a nuclear power generation capacity of 6.78 GW. Total Installed Generation Capacity of private, central, and state sectors account for 48.4%, 25.1%, and 26.5%, respectively.

The pandemic and the resultant lockdown in 2021 imposed by the government hampered the power sector market. Several industrial and commercial activities were stopped due to the lockdown, leading to a huge fall in the demand for electricity. During the lockdown, officegoers adopted remote working, increasing residential power demand. Electricity distribution companies also faced financial issues. The lockdown in 2021 also caused disruptions in coal mining, leading to a shortage of raw materials. In 2020, during the first lockdown the Government of India stopped all trade relations with China, therefore solar PV modules and electricity generation equipment are scarce. Consequently, there was a rapid fall in electricity demand during the lockdown.

