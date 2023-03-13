India Health Insurance Market Key Players and Global Industry Demand by 2030

India Health Insurance Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the India Health Insurance Market by region.

The Health Insurance market was valued at INR 1,886.25 Bn in FY 2021. It is expected to reach INR 2,517.90 Bn by FY 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.12% during the FY 2021 FY 2027 period.

The product portfolio, future growth strategies, and cutting-edge developments are all included in the study. Market report information is presented in this report for the given past time frame. The study also includes information on manufacturing that can help consumers understand the competitive environment, such as gross margin, shipping, and trade distribution. The research also includes regional, type, and application-specific breakdowns for the global market.

Market insights

Nearly 950 million individuals (or 215 million families) are eligible for health insurance. However, the actual coverage is low since not all households eligible for government-subsidized insurance are covered at present. Also, there are overlaps between different health insurance schemes.

Since government-subsidized schemes are expected to cover the eligible population, the potential health insurance coverage is of 70% (based on the existing landscape).

Technology insights:

Technology can help in optimizing processes, reducing costs, and expanding the customer base of market players. Health insurance firms have invested in innovative technologies such as automation, AI, and big data. Internet of Things (IoT) helps in deriving extensive data and insights to curate risk management tools and systems. Furthermore, it helps in strengthening customer information repository, enabling firms to offer timely and pertinent coverage based on individual needs. As IoT can generate large volumes of client data, brokers also offer additional value-added services through data analysis and management.

Impact of COVID-19:

In the wake of the pandemic, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) issued several directions to ensure business continuity of insurance providers and intermediaries. The IRDAI had granted an extension of the payment of health and motor vehicle third-party insurance with due date between March 25, 2021, and May 3, 2021, to renew their policy by May 15, 2021. Furthermore, the grace period for health insurance policy renewal, which was in March 2021, was extended to May 31, 2021.

The health insurance market has witnessed the adoption of group insurance products in view of the pandemic. Edelweiss-Gallagher, a composite health insurance firm, has launched a group insurance product for the informal sector. The plan covers factory workers, food delivery agents, and frontline workers in healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

Competitive insights:

Emerging health insurance companies occupy the highly competitive health insurance space. With high demand, at present public and private players are aiming at increasing their offers and improve the quality of service, to dominate the market. The players are focusing on scaling up their businesses and portfolios to address the high potential of the market.

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

