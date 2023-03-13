India Payment Gateway Market Advance Technology and Future Outlook 2030

India Payment Gateway Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the India Payment Gateway Market by region.

The payment gateway market in India was valued at INR 73 Bn in 2021. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~20.11% during the 2022 2027 period.

The study also includes information on manufacturing that can help consumers understand the competitive environment, such as gross margin, shipping, and trade distribution. The research also includes regional, type, and application-specific breakdowns for the global market.

Key Companies Covered in the Payment Gateway Market Research are Billdesk, PayTM, CCAvenue, MobiKwik, PayPal, PayU and other key market players.

A payment gateway market is a medium that connects a merchants mobile application or website with the bank that verifies the details from the bank and transfers the transaction amount from a buyers bank account to the merchants bank account. Growing digital payment and transaction volumes are aiding the expansion and evolution of the payments industry.

Market insights:

Technological advancements such as internet banking and contactless payments, along with improved internet connectivity are aiding the growth of the payment gateway markets. UPI for peer-to-peer and peer-to-merchant transactions, such as, Bharat QR, AEPS, NETC, BBPS, and RuPay cards gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic and all these payment modes require the usage of payment gateways.

Market Influencers:

Rapid digitalization, promotion of cashless society by the government and subsequent adoption of cashless transactions in recent times, sustained innovations in digital payments are driving the growth of the market. However, lack of data security and trust, and of consolidation of payments across players are restricting the market growth.

