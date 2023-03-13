India Private Healthcare Delivery Market Robust Expansion is expected to Forecast Period

India Private Healthcare Delivery Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the India Private Healthcare Delivery Market by region.

In terms of revenue, the Private Hospital sector was valued at INR 13,000.66 Bn in FY 2021. It is expected to reach INR 33,299.68 Bn by FY 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 17.01% during the FY 2022 FY 2027 period.

Market insights

In India, the healthcare scenario started developing by the end of 2010 and as of December 2021, almost 87% of services are provided by the private sector, making it a major stakeholder. Moreover, the success of teleconsultation-based services in India promotes opportunities in terms of infrastructure and participation from the private healthcare sector.

The sector recorded cumulative foreign direct investments (FDI) to the value of almost INR 2,044.03 Bn between April 2000 and December 2020. In this, the drug and pharmaceutical sector had the highest investment value of more than INR 1,286.98 Bn.

Segment insights:

The private healthcare delivery sector market has three major segments the private hospitals, private diagnostics, and pharmacy retail sectors. The private hospital sector was the largest segment, having a market share of ~76.88% in FY 2021. The market share of the private diagnostics segment is estimated to increase notably to reach ~13.39% by FY 2027.

The private hospital sector plays a crucial role in delivering healthcare services in India. High disposable income (capital saved or spent after income tax deduction) in urban and rural areas, growing population, and changes in disease profiles fuel the market.

Increased healthcare expenditure and life expectancy, rise in income levels, advanced diagnostic test offering, increase in lifestyle-related diseases, and major government initiatives are the key drivers for the private diagnostics sector. Diagnostic services are primarily provided at the lowest price globally. Therefore, the rise of preventive healthcare and wellness, along with increased reliance on evidence-based treatment has fuelled the sectors growth.

The pharmacy retail market has grown rapidly in the past few years. Factors such as population explosion, growing burden of chronic diseases, rise in patient pool, and improved affordability, accessibility, and authenticity are the key drivers of the business. Also, increased internet penetration and technological advancements facilitated the adoption of online retailing.

