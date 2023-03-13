Smart Cities Market Study Innovative Business Growth, Outlook Forecasting By 2030

Astute Analytica released the latest report on the Smart Cities Market study, which will provide all the most recent market trends, which has been announced. The study also contributes to a quick estimation of the market’s size, which is expected to expand significantly over the envisioned period of time. Furthermore, new technological developments and mechanical improvements are justified when demand for this service/item increases globally.

Global Smart Cities Market is projected to have a major leap forward in revenue from US$ 1,25,325.5 Mn in 2021 to US$ 6,70,424.1 Mn by 2030. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The Smart Cities Market research report will also provide a slice of the action for big partners who act as global-scale transformers. The major item contributions, key differentiators, income share, market size, market status, and techniques will all be taken into account in this subjective and quantitative analysis.

The research thoroughly analyzes pricing, gross revenue (Mn), entry-level storage specs, and company profiles in a separate section with the top major players.

Leading Competitors

ABB Limited, Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, and other prominent players

The Smart Cities Market size section provides market revenue, taking into account both the market’s historical growth and future projections. The report also includes a variety of company profiles that are creating waves in their respective industries or have the potential to do so. Their profiles include the players’ market sizes, significant product launches, strategies, and other information.

The report details the overall market sales produced over time by a specific company. By factoring in product sales over a period and dividing them by the industry’s total sales over the same period, experts in the field determine to share.

The research examines the size of the global market now and its growth rates over five years. It also includes many kinds of segmentation, including geographic segmentation (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc.). Detailed market segment information aids in performance monitoring and crucial decision-making for expansion and profitability.

Segmentation Analysis

Smart Cities Market Segmentation

Following are the different segments of the Global Smart Cities Market: –

By Technology Segment of the Global Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Deep Machine Learning Artificial Neural Network Voice Recognition Pattern Recognition Natural Language Processing Others

Big Data Analytics

Cellular Technology 5G Technology Others

Cloud Technology

Edge Computing

High-Performance Computing

Internet of Things (IoT) Satellite Network Cellular Network Radio Frequency Identification Near Field Communication Wi-Fi

Quantum Computing

Others

By Component Segment of the Global Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:

Hardware Camera Sensors/Detectors Meters Vehicles Smart Robots Others

Software Cloud (IoT) Platform Public Private Data Management & Analytics Cyber Security Remote Monitoring

Services Consulting System Integration and Deployment Support and Maintenance Managed Services



By Application Segment of the Global Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:

Smart Transportation Parking Management Ticketing & Travel Management Traffic Management Passenger Information Management System Freight Information System Other Smart Transportation Systems

Smart Utilities Energy management Advanced Metering Infrastructure Smart Grid Water Management Distribution Management Other Smart Utilities

Smart Governance E-Governance Solutions Smart Public Safety Law Enforcement City Planning Other Governance Services

Smart Home & Building Building Automation System Energy Management Systems Parking Management System Emergency Management System Other Smart Building System

Smart Citizen Service Smart Education Smart Healthcare Emergency Response System Video Surveillance System Assisted Living Solution Other Citizen Services

Smart Mobility Electric Vehicle Charging Tunnel Management Tolling Management Other Mobility Solutions

Other Applications

By Deployment Segment of the Global Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:

Cloud

On-premise

By region Segment of the Global Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

Africa Nairobi Nigeria South Africa Rest of Africa

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



