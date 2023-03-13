Network as a Service Market Analysis by Growth, Emerging Trends and Future Opportunities Till 2027

Astute Analytica released the latest report on the Network as a Service Market study, which will provide all the most recent market trends, which has been announced. The study also contributes to a quick estimation of the market’s size, which is expected to expand significantly over the envisioned period of time. Furthermore, new technological developments and mechanical improvements are justified when demand for this service/item increases globally.

Global Network as a Service Market was valued at US$ 15,326.9 Mn in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1,18,709.3 Mn by 2027. The market is expected to register an astounding CAGR of 40.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

The Network as a Service Market research report will also provide a slice of the action for big partners who act as global-scale transformers. The major item contributions, key differentiators, income share, market size, market status, and techniques will all be taken into account in this subjective and quantitative analysis. The research will also discuss significant agreements, partnerships, and international organizations that are about to transform certain market segments on a global basis.

Leading Competitors

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Telstra Corporation Limited, VMware, Inc., AT&T Inc., and other prominent players

The Network as a Service Market size section provides market revenue, taking into account both the market’s historical growth and future projections. The report also includes a variety of company profiles that are creating waves in their respective industries or have the potential to do so. Their profiles include the players’ market sizes, significant product launches, strategies, and other information.

The report details the overall market sales produced over time by a specific company. By factoring in product sales over a period and dividing them by the industry’s total sales over the same period, experts in the field determine to share.

The research examines the size of the global market now and its growth rates over five years. It also includes many kinds of segmentation, including geographic segmentation (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc.). Detailed market segment information aids in performance monitoring and crucial decision-making for expansion and profitability.

Segmentation Analysis

Network as a Service Market Segmentation

Following are the different segments of the Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market: –

Component Segment of the Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Infrastructure services

Technology services

Type Segment of the Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Wide Area Network Services

Local area network Services

Wireless as a Service (WaaS)

Enhanced Mobile Services

Security as a Service (SaaS)

Voice as a Service (VaaS)

The service Model Segment of the Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Bandwidth on demand

Cloud-based services

Integrated Network Security as a Service

Virtual Private Network

Wide-area network

The enterprise Size Segment of the Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprises

End-user Industry Segment of the Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Retail & E-commerce

Others

By Region Segment of the Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market is Sub-Segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



