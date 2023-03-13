U.S. Smart E-Cigarette Market Development, Revenue, Demand, and Forecast 2022-2027

Astute Analytica released the latest report on the U.S. Smart E-Cigarette Market study, which will provide all the most recent market trends, which has been announced. The study also contributes to a quick estimation of the market’s size, which is expected to expand significantly over the envisioned period of time. Furthermore, new technological developments and mechanical improvements are justified when demand for this service/item increases globally.

The U.S. Smart e-cigarette Market was valued at US$ 364.7 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach US$ 2,664.9 Mn by the end of 2027. The market is registering growth at a CAGR of 39.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. In terms of volume, the U.S. smart e-cigarette market is expected to register a CAGR of 34.6% during 2022-2027.

Leading Competitors

Many regional, and local vendors are present in the US smart e-cigarette market. The regional market is modestly competitive, with all the players competing to gain significant market share. Pax Labs, DaVinci Vaporizer, Illest Vapes, Joyetech Group, Xvape, Juul Labs, Storz & Bickel, RELX, Reynolds American Inc. (RJRVC), Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Limited (SmokeTech) and VANDY VAPE among others are some major players present in the US smart e-cigarette market. Companies are adopting various key strategies to adopt a significant foothold in the market. Some of the key strategies are product launches, advancements, mergers and acquisitions, approvals, and many more.

Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Overview of the U.S. Smart E-Cigarette MarketU.S Smart e-cigarette Market Segments

By Type Segment of the US Smart E-Cigarette Market is Sub-Segmented into:

With screen

Without screen

By Distribution Channel Segment of the US Smart E-Cigarette Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Online

Offline

