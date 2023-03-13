Alexa
Taiwan reports lowest daily COVID cases in nearly a year

Number of local cases dropped by 7% from same day last week

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/13 14:48
(Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (March 13) announced 6,435 local COVID cases, a 7% decrease from the same day last week.

The center reported the lowest cases recorded since the onset of the third wave of COVID in Taiwan.

152 imported cases and 45 deaths were recorded the same day.

Deputy head of the CECC's medical response division Philip Lo (羅一鈞) said a downward trend in the number of COVID-19 infections is expected before entering further relaxation of the COVID restrictions set for March 20 that exempts mild COVID cases from reporting and quarantine.
COVID-19

