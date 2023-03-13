Silicon Valley Bank collapse to have 'little impact on Taiwan': Economy minister

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Minister of Economic Affairs said the collapse of the startup focused U.S. Silicon Valley Bank will have little impact on Taiwan.

Wang Mei-hua (王美花) told the legislature on Monday (March 13) the U.S. government has taken steps to protect depositors, and that while the impact on the startup sector will be large, there will be little impact on Taiwan, per CNA. The bank collapsed at a “stunning pace” after a run on deposits caused a liquidity crisis on Friday (March 10).

Wang said that now the U.S government has stepped in and taken measures to minimize the damage, positive developments will be forthcoming. The U.S. Treasury announced on Sunday (March 12) that all depositors will be able to withdraw their funds from the failed bank, waiving the rule that only deposits under US$250,000 would be protected.

Investors in the bank will not be bailed out, however, with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen saying “we’re not going to do that again.”

According to Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission, Taiwanese insurance and securities firms had no exposure to the Silicon Valley Bank, while Taiwanese trust funds had a NT$300 million exposure.

The bank had US$189 billion invested in long term mortgage-backed securities in 2022, according to Forbes. This value was wiped out in less than 24 hours, in part due to a mixture of federal interest rate hikes creating fears of the bank’s ability to pay depositors, and an ensuing bank run.