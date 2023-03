Bangladesh choose to bowl first against England in 2nd T20

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and sent England in to bat in the second game of a three-match Twenty20 international series on Sunday.

Bangladesh, which won the first game at Chattogram on Thursday by six wickets, made one change with allrounder Mehidy Hasan replacing batter Shamim Hossain.

England has also made one change, handing leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed his debut. He replaced fast bowler Mark Wood. ___

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer.

___

