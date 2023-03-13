Teen Wolff leads Austin to 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Austin FC teenager Owen Wolff scored the go-ahead goal, joining an exclusive club in a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

The 18-year-old midfielder made him and his father — Austin head coach Josh Wolff — the eighth father-son combo to score a goal in a MLS match. Josh Wolff debuted with the Chicago Fire in 1998 and scored 80 goals until retiring in 2012.

Wolff helped Austin (2-1-0) take a 1-0 lead in the 9th minute when he picked up an assist on a goal by defender Jon Gallagher.

Justen Glad — with assists from Damir Kreilach and Andrew Brody — scored the equalizer in the 22nd minute for Real Salt Lake (1-2-0).

Real Salt Lake outshot Austin 17-11 with a 6-5 edge in shots on goal

Brad Stuver made five saves for Austin. Zac MacMath finished with three saves for RSL.

Austin ends a five-match road losing streak — four by shutouts — including the playoffs.

Real Salt Lake has lost four of its last eight home matches after losing only three of its previous 25.

The senior Wolff became Austin’s coach in 2021, its expansion season, and led them to the Western Conference Finals last season before losing to eventual champion LAFC. Austin rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Real Salt Lake on penalty kicks in the first round of the playoffs.

Austin travels to play the Houston Dynamo on Saturday, while Real Salt Lake is idle.

