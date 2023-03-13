Opioids Market Size Analysis Of Rising Business Opportunities With Prominent Investment Ratio By 2031

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analysed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Opioids. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Opioids study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Opioids.

Global Opioids Market is valued at approximately USD 22.66 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 1.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Opioids are medical agents that act on opioid receptors to cause morphine effects, which are used for pain relief, including anaesthesia. The market growth is driven by the factors such as increasing incidences of chronic pain among the population, a rise in consumption of these drugs to combat pain, coupled with the escalating geriatric population.

The rising number of product approval and the introduction of novel opioid medicines to cure patients suffering from chronic pain are acting as catalyzing factors for the growth of the market. For instance, in August 2020, Olinvyk (oliceridine) injection developed by Trevena, Inc., received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval.

This new injection is developed to treat adults with acute pain that costs around USD 194 for a supply of 10 ml. Thereby, the rising launch of opioids-associated therapeutics with regulatory approvals is exhibiting a positive influence on market growth across the world. Moreover, growing investments in R&D activities, as well as the increasing healthcare expenditure are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years.

However, the execution of stringent government regulations for opioid prescription and the rise in opioid addiction (opioid crisis) is restricting the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Opioids Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising increasing approval of opioid-based medicines, along with the unmet medical needs. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the increasing number of initiatives undertaken by the government, as well as rising focus on providing high-quality opioids intended for pain management in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Purdue Pharma LP

AstraZeneca Plc

C.H. Boehringer Sohn Ag and Co. Kg

Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2022, Adalvo announced the acquisition of Onsolis a branded opioid product from a reputed U.S.-based specialty pharmacy company. The product is specially designed to indicate the management of chronic pain in cancer. The objective of this acquisition is to expand the company’s opioid product portfolio and present a high-growth opportunity for the company.

Global Opioids Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product Type, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Methadone

Codeine

Fentanyl

Oxycodone

Morphine

Hydrocodone

Others

By Application:

Pain Management

Cough Treatment

Diarrhea Treatment

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

