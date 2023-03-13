New Taipei City pleads for help with bird adoption

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Each year, more than 7,000 animal rescue notifications are received and about 2,500 are about birds, according to the New Taipei City Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office.

The office is able to shelter a maximum of 50 birds. In addition, it works with local NGOs and the public to compensate for the lack of capacity and a need for bird rehabilitation and adoption services.

The office said it frequently receives reports of injured or sick wild birds, lost pet birds, and those that have been abandoned. After receiving such reports from the public, trained animal rescue personnel will travel to the location of the injured or lost bird and bring it back for diagnosis, treatment, or resettlement.



Many abandoned pet birds need foster homes. (New Taipei City Gov't photo)

It will also assist bird owners seeking to find lost pet birds.

In the case of injured wild birds, many cannot be returned to the wild as they may need continued sheltering. Also, many lost pet birds are not successfully reunited with their owners, meaning adoption services are the only option for such birds.

Given the increase in cases, New Taipei City sought qualified partners to help provide care for these birds. A small team of experts from Taipei Zoo and National Taiwan University helped select NGOs to participate in a surrogate care program, ultimately choosing Taiwan Bird Rescue Association and the Taiwan Treasured Bird Alliance.

After consulting with these NGOs, regulations were put in place for bird adoption. Schools and institutions will be given priority when it comes to exotic birds and special pet varieties. If no schools or such institutions step forward within 14 days, the general public will be allowed to adopt, with NGOs conducting owner suitability evaluation.



Injured wildlife needs to be nurtured back to good health. (New Taipei City Gov't photo)

New Taipei City hopes this collaborative venture can provide lost or injured birds with a better living environment, companionship and care from volunteers, and eventually a better life.

If the public encounter birds that are injured or need to be rescued, they are encouraged to call the 24-hour animal rescue hotline operated by New Taipei City Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office at 02-2959-6353. Upon receiving the call, personnel will be immediately dispatched.