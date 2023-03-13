VHIS is more than tax deductions, be mindful of the calculation and get insured wisely

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 13 March 2023 - Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme (VHIS) policyholders are eligible to claim up to HK$8,000 for tax deduction. If we use a tax rate of 17% for calculation, the total tax deduction exceeds HK$1,300. However, many policyholders focus on saving the most tax, but neglecting the actual premium paid, and end up saving less money.



VHIS Tax Deduction Claimable Limit & Calculation



Each policyholder and taxpayer can claim up to HK$8,000 of VHIS premium for tax deduction. If the annual VHIS premium exceeds this amount, only HK$8,000 can be claimed.



The tax deduction amount is calculated as below -





Formula

VHIS premium paid during the assessment year

X Tax Rate

= Actual Tax Deduction Amount

Example

HK$8,000

（Tax Deduction Claimable Limit ）

X 17%

（Assuming the Tax Rate is 17%*）

= HK$1,360





Case 1: Purchase a more expensive VHIS plan^ Case 2: Purchase a more affordable VHIS plan^

Tax Deduction Claimable Limit

HK$8,000

HK$3,372

Tax Deduction Amount

（Assuming the Tax Rate is 17%*）

HK$8,000 x 17%

= HK$1,360

HK$3,372 x 17%

= HK$607

Yearly Expenses

（Actual Paid Premium - Tax Deduction Amount）

HK$8,000 – HK$1,360

= HK$6,640

HK$3,372 – HK$607

=HK$2,765





Case 2

Case 2 - Family Member a

Case 2 - Family Member b

Case 2 - Family Member c

Tax Deduction Claimable Limit

HK$3,372

HK$4,476

HK$1,920

HK$2,196

Tax Deduction Amount

（Assuming the Tax Rate is 17%*）

HK$3,372 x 17%

= HK$607

HK$4,476 x 17%

= HK$761

HK$1,920 x 17%

= HK$326

HK$2,196 x 17%

= HK$373

Yearly Expenses

（Actual Paid Premium - Tax Deduction Amount）

HK$3,372 - HK$607

= HK$2,765

HK$4,476 - HK$761

= HK$3,715

HK$1,920 - HK$326

= HK$1,594

HK$2,196 - HK$373

= HK$1,823



