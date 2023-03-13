Air Asia to offer NT$1 flights from Taiwan to Philippines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Air Asia is offering NT$1 (US$0.03) flights from Taiwan to the central Philippines city of Cebu, tax not included.

The flights are part of the low-cost carrier’s promotion for the resumption of flights along the route, and can be booked at the giveaway price for flights departing until March 31, with sales closing on March 19, per CNA.

Air Asia is also offering discounts on flights between Kaohsiung or Taipei and Manila (NT$890) and Taipei and Kuala Lumpur (NT$1,340), not including tax. The low-priced flights will be available for departure dates up until July 9, 2024.

Air Asia said the Taiwan to Cebu route resumed on March 2, the same day as the airline resumed flights between Malaysia and Shanghai. Air Asia is said to be optimistic about Chinese travelers’ demand for flights, helping the company return to business as usual following the pandemic, per the Straits Times.

AP reported that AirAsia’s businesses, like many airlines, struggled through the pandemic, with the Malay stock exchange labeling the company as “financially distressed” in January.