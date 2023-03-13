Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Air Asia to offer NT$1 flights from Taiwan to Philippines

Air Asia also offers discounted flights to Malaysia

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/13 12:05
Air Asia resumes flights between Taiwan and Cebu.

Air Asia resumes flights between Taiwan and Cebu. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Air Asia is offering NT$1 (US$0.03) flights from Taiwan to the central Philippines city of Cebu, tax not included.

The flights are part of the low-cost carrier’s promotion for the resumption of flights along the route, and can be booked at the giveaway price for flights departing until March 31, with sales closing on March 19, per CNA.

Air Asia is also offering discounts on flights between Kaohsiung or Taipei and Manila (NT$890) and Taipei and Kuala Lumpur (NT$1,340), not including tax. The low-priced flights will be available for departure dates up until July 9, 2024.

Air Asia said the Taiwan to Cebu route resumed on March 2, the same day as the airline resumed flights between Malaysia and Shanghai. Air Asia is said to be optimistic about Chinese travelers’ demand for flights, helping the company return to business as usual following the pandemic, per the Straits Times.

AP reported that AirAsia’s businesses, like many airlines, struggled through the pandemic, with the Malay stock exchange labeling the company as “financially distressed” in January.
Air Asia
Promotion
Cebu
Philippines travel

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Starlux starts flights to Cebu
Taiwan's Starlux starts flights to Cebu
2023/01/18 10:43
Youths leave Taiwan movie theater with 1,600-liter tub of popcorn
Youths leave Taiwan movie theater with 1,600-liter tub of popcorn
2022/12/03 19:39
Taiwan’s China Airlines launches flights to Cebu
Taiwan’s China Airlines launches flights to Cebu
2022/12/01 18:47
Taiwan airlines to open new routes to Philippines
Taiwan airlines to open new routes to Philippines
2022/10/21 10:19
Taiwan promotes tourism on Singapore MRT trains
Taiwan promotes tourism on Singapore MRT trains
2022/10/07 16:30