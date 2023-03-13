Winners at the 2023 Oscars

The 95th Academy Awards are taking a place at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and are being broadcast live on ABC television. The following is a list of Oscar winners so far:

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

"All Quiet on the Western Front," Germany

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

"Navalny"

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

"All Quiet on the Western Front," Volker Bertelmann

CINEMATOGRAPHY

"All Quiet On The Western Front," James Friend

PRODUCTION DESIGN

"All Quiet On The Western Front"

COSTUME DESIGN

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Ruth Carter

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

"The Whale"

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

"The Elephant Whisperers"

SHORT FILM, LIVE ACTION

"An Irish Goodbye"

SHORT FILM, ANIMATED

"The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"

'All Quiet,' 'Everything Everywhere' land Oscar trophies

A German remake of World War One epic "All Quiet on the Western Front" won the Oscar on Sunday for international feature, and multiverse adventure "Everything Everywhere All at Once" claimed two acting trophies at the film industry's highest honors.

Both movies were in the running for the coveted best picture prize at the Academy Awards, where celebrities gathered to celebrate a year that brought crowds back to theaters.

"All Quiet," which streamed on NetflixNFLX.O, depicts the horrors of trench warfare through the eyes of a young man initially keen to join the fight.

Director Edward Berger thanked the film's young star, Felix Kammerer, who joined him on stage.

"This was your first movie, and you carried us on your shoulders as if it was nothing," Berger said. The film also won Oscars for original score, cinematography and production design.

Ke Huy Quan, a onetime child star who gave up acting for two decades, and Hollywood veteran Jamie Lee Curtis won supporting actor and actress for their roles in the offbeat "Everything Everywhere."

A weeping Quan, who was born in Vietnam, kissed his gold Oscar statuette as he held it on stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in front of the biggest names in show business.

"My journey started on a boat," Quan said. "I spent a year in a refugee camp. Somehow I ended up here on Hollywood's biggest stage."

As a boy, Quan starred in a 1984 "Indiana Jones" movie and "The Goonies" in 1985. The 51-year-old said he had quit acting for years because he saw little opportunity for Asian actors on the big screen.

"They say stories like this only happen in the movies," he added. "I cannot believe it's happening to me. This is the American dream."

Quan's co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, who built a career in horror films such as "Halloween," won best supporting actress for playing a frumpy tax auditor named Deirdre Beaubeirdre.

Curtis, 64, looked upward and addressed her late parents, Academy award nominees Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. "I just won an Oscar," she said through tears.

CRISIS RESPONSE TEAM ON HAND

A crisis response team was on hand in case of an unexpected twist. The group was formed after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock on stage last year, tarnishing the film industry's most prestigious ceremony.

At the start of the show, two U.S. military aircraft flew over the Oscars theater, and host Jimmy Kimmel landed on the stage by parachute, in a tribute to best picture nominee "Top Gun: Maverick."

Comedian Kimmel joked in his opening monologue about the audience reaction to Smith's attack last year.

"If anything unpredictable or violent happens at the ceremony, just do what you did last year - nothing," he told the crowd of A-list celebrities. "Maybe give the assailant a hug."

Kimmel also brought a surprise guest: Jenny, the scene-stealing donkey from best picture nominee "The Banshees of Inisherin."

Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio" was named best animated feature.

The film "Navalny," about the poisoning that nearly killed Alexei Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition leader, and his detention since his 2021 return to Moscow, won the Oscar for best feature documentary.

"Alexei, I am dreaming of the day when you will be free and our country will be free," his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, said on stage. "Stay strong my love."

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony was broadcast live on Walt Disney Co's DIS.N ABC network. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hoped to move past the slap and stage a glitzy show and boost sagging TV ratings.

Last year, the television audience for the Academy Awards ranked as the second-lowest ever.

Ahead of the awards, nominees dressed in designer gowns and tuxedos touted their movies on a champagne carpet in place of the traditional red.

Several of 2022's biggest hits at the multiplex were competing in the best picture race, from "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Everything Everywhere" to "Elvis" and "Avatar: The Way of Water."

Michelle Yeoh of "Everything Everywhere" was set to face off in the best actress category with Cate Blanchett, who played a devious orchestra conductor in "Tar." Best actor may be a toss-up between "Elvis" star Austin Butler and Brendan Fraser, who played a severely obese man in "The Whale."

Winners are voted on by the roughly 10,000 actors, producers, directors and film craftspeople who make up the film academy.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Mary Milliken and Howard Goller)