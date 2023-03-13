Taiwan tracks 7 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked seven Chinese military and four naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Sunday (March 12) and 6 a.m. on Monday (March 13).

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and used land-based missiles to monitor the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and vessels, according to the MND. No PLA aircraft entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) or crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during this time.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 173 military aircraft and 48 naval vessels around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”